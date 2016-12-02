December 16, 2016 11:12 PM
Technical foul erases apparent Northrop win
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Unusual circumstances and a weird ending marked the South Side boys basketball team's 83-79 overtime win over Northrop on Friday night.
Time had expired in regulation, with Northrop the apparent victor, when officials assessed the Bruins a technical foul as players were not off the court, according to Archers statistician Michael Mortensen.
Trejean Didier, who had 27 points, then made two free throws to force overtime, where the Archers pulled out their first win of the season after an 0-3 start.
Richard Robertson had 30 points for the visiting Bruins, who have lost two in a row after opening the year 3-0.
South Side led 22-15 after the first quarter and 42-30 at halftime before the game started to go Northrop's way. The lead was only five points after three periods.
The Archers' Corney Shorter (22 points) and Northrop's Tyj Cobb (28) were also big scorers in a contest that featured a combined 79 free throw attempts. The Bruins went 30 for 42 at the charity stripe, South Side 21 of 37.