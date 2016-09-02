Video: Saints make it 18 in a row

More Preps Plus
The Bishop Dwenger football team won its 18th straight game, downing the Homestead Spartans 34-13 tonight.
Peter Winklejohn had three touchdowns and 45 yards on six carries for the Saints, whose ground game also featured Amaun Clark (20 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown catch) and Mitch Effinger (nine carries for 37 yards). Quarterback Blake Podschlne completed 6 of 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown.
“It was crazy the way our offense really clicked tonight,” Winklejohn said. “We’d been struggling in the past three games to really click together, but tonight we found a rhythm and just kept coming after it.”
Bishop Dwenger (4-0) has won 18 straight games since losing the season opener 28-15 at Bishop Luers on Aug. 21, 2015.
Homestead (3-1), ranked 14th in Class 6A, came into tonight having won 8 of 9, the only loss coming in a 41-7 regional loss to Carmel on Nov. 6, 2015.
Video highlights are above.
