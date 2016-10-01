October 10, 2016 9:57 PM
Volleyball tournament draw announced
JOURNAL GAZETTE
The IHSAA released the volleyball sectional pairings Monday. The tournament runs Oct. 18, 20 and 22.
The 2015 Class 4A state runner-up Carroll will open the North Side Sectional against East Noble. Concordia, who is still playing up a class due to the tournament success factor, will open the Muncie Central Sectional against South Side.
In 3A, four ranked teams will contend in two different sectionals. No. 6 and host Bellmont opens against Marion and No. 14 Heritage faces Norwell. No. 8 and defending sectional champions Leo opens against No. 9 and host Bishop Dwenger in a rematch of last year's sectional championship.
1A No. 7 Blackhawk Christian opens against No. 15 Elkhart Christian in the Hamilton sectional.