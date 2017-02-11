Warsaw senior stays perfect, Bellmont advances three

Warsaw senior Kyle Hatch remained unbeaten and Bellmont advanced three wrestlers to the quarterfinals of the wrestling state finals Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Hatch (48-0), No. 3 at 152 pounds, beat Southridge's Tucker Schank (45-9) by pin in 2:25.

In all, six area wrestlers advanced to today's second and final day of the state finals: Bellmont senior Bryce Baumgartner (36-1) moved on with a 14-3 major decision over Greenfield-Central's Brad Lowe (38-9), senior Tony Busse (31-5) advanced at 160 with a pin in 2:29 of Princeton's Chase Wilson (30-6) and senior Caleb Hankenson (41-2) advanced at 195 with a pin in 3:43 of Bremen's Tyler Moser (39-4).

Also, Wawasee sophomore Braxton Alexander (42-4) advanced at 120 with a 3-0 win over Homestead's Blaigh Rushing (35-8) and West Noble junior Draven Rasler (30-6) beat Kankakee Valley's Nick Schoonveld (31-8) 7-3 at 195.

Not advancing were Garrett's Brayden Shearer (106), Woodlan's Chris Schuller (113), Central Noble's Tanner Schoeff (113), Carroll's Joe Just (113), Rushing (120), Garrett's Dylan Demarco (126), Carroll's Joel Byman (126), Adams Central's Anthony Mosser (132), Central Noble's Austin Moore (132), Bellmont's Grant Gutierrez (138), Adams Central's Logan Macklin (138), Carroll's Joel Arney (145), Garrett's Carlos Aguirre (145), East Noble's Nathaniel Weimer (152), New Haven's Nick Potter (160) and Jonyvan Johnson (170), Bishop Dwenger's Stephen Nix (182), Carroll's Tyler McKeever (220), North Side's Dakota Ault (285) and Carroll's Jessie Lawson (285).