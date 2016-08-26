Wayne wins 1st game since 2014

Wayne defeated Northrop 29-28 at home on Friday, the Generals' first win since 2014.

The Bruins, trailing by one, fumbled at second-and-goal at the 6-yard line with 52 seconds left. Wayne's (1-2) Ahmaud Hill recovered it at the 9 to seal the Generals' first win under coach Derrick Moore.

The final drive was thanks to a Northrop (1-2) fumble recovery from its own 1-yard line with 4:08 to go.

Dionte Collins-Jones completed 14 of 19 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns for Wayne.

Garrett Schoenle completed 15 of 29 for 215 yards and two touchdowns for the Bruins.

CARROLL 49, NORTH SIDE 0: At Carroll, Ian Miller completed 15 of 19 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (2-1). Jordan Schmeling caught six passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns while Justin Becker caught 10 for 122 yards.

With the loss, North Side falls to 0-3.

SNIDER 41, CONCORDIA 21: At Spuller Stadium, Money Woods ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and Christian Covington added 117 yards and two scores on 14 carries for the Panthers (3-0).

Cadets' (1-2) Peter Morrison completed 16 of 29 passes with one interception for 203 yards and three scores.

LEO 38, NORWELL 14: At Norwell, Chris Ferrell ran 11 times for 56 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (3-0, 1-0 Northeast Eight) and Ja'Shawn Turner-Parks ran 97 yards on eight carries.

The Knights (0-3, 0-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter to avoid a shutout with a 29-yard run from Levi Leidig and an 18-yard pass from Joe Taylor to Christian Bohata.

SOUTH ADAMS 56, BLUFFTON 0: At South Adams, six different players scored touchdowns and Marcus Teeter completed 5 of 6 passes for 119 yards and a score and ran three times for 66 yards and two touchdowns for the Starfires (2-1, 1-0 ACAC).

Bluffton falls to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACAC.

WHITKO 36, MACONAQUAH 7: At Maconaquah, Garrett Elder ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns and Hunter Reed had 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 TRC).

FAIRFIELD 28, CENTRAL NOBLE 10: At Central Noble, Jeff Myers returned an interception 94 yards for a Central Noble (0-3) touchdown in the third quarter.

PLYMOUTH 17, WARSAW 10: At Plymouth, the Tigers (1-2, 0-1 Northern Lakes) tied it at 7 with 7:38 left in the first half and again at 10 with 3:04 left but Plymouth's (2-1, 1-0) Colten Schuler ran for 6 yards for the decisive score with 9 minutes left in the fourth. Warsaw's Michael Jensen completed 14 of 27 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and Will McGarvey ran 21 times for 108 yards.