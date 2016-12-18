Banks Statement on Selection of Tera Klutz for State Auditor

The following was released on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 by Congressman-elect Jim Banks:Washington, D.C. - Congressman-elect Jim Banks today issued the following statement regarding the selection of Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz to fill the remainder of Lieutenant Governor-elect Suzanne Crouch's term as State Auditor:"Indiana will be well served by Tera Klutz as our next State Auditor. Tera is a problem solver and has been an effective advocate for Allen County taxpayers. Governor-elect Holcomb has shown strong judgment by selecting an extraordinary public servant who has served Allen County with distinction for many years.