January 02, 2017 10:52 AM
Banks Statement on Selection of Tera Klutz for State Auditor
Washington, D.C. - Congressman-elect Jim Banks today issued the following statement regarding the selection of Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz to fill the remainder of Lieutenant Governor-elect Suzanne Crouch's term as State Auditor:
"Indiana will be well served by Tera Klutz as our next State Auditor. Tera is a problem solver and has been an effective advocate for Allen County taxpayers. Governor-elect Holcomb has shown strong judgment by selecting an extraordinary public servant who has served Allen County with distinction for many years.