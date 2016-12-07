Governor Elect Lt. Governor Holcomb statement on the passing of former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut

The following was released on Sun. Dec. 18, 2016 by the Office of Lt. Gov. Eric Holdman:

"Janet and I are saddened to learn of the passing of former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut. Mayor Hudnut's vision and leadership ushered in a new era for our capital city, transforming Indianapolis into a globally recognized convention and events destination. He leaves a lasting legacy that continues to be felt throughout our state. Mayor Hudnut's family is in our prayers."