Governor Mike Pence Issues Statement on Passing of Former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut

The following was released on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 by the Office of Governor Mike Pence:

Indianapolis - Governor Mike Pence today issued the following statement on the passing of William H. Hudnut III, Indianapolis' longest-serving mayor.

"Karen and I were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and former Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudnut," said Governor Mike Pence. "Bill Hudnut was a one-of-a-kind leader whose faith, leadership and boundless enthusiasm inspired all of us who knew him. We send our love and prayers out to Beverly, his family, friends and all who mourn this uniquely gifted man. God bless you, Mayor. Your leadership and love for Indianapolis transformed our capitol city and will never be forgotten."