Jail levy town hall meetings scheduled
Jail levy town hall meetings scheduled September 15, 2016 2:55 PM
The following was released on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 by the Van Wert County Sheriff's Department:
Informational meetings have been scheduled and venues secured for the community regarding the 1.35 MIL property tax levy to be on the November 8, 2016 ballot for jail operations. Officials have decided to place this issue before the voters in attempt to reopen the closed Paulding County Jail.
“I have been making an effort to speak at public meetings to share information and answer questions regarding the jail operations,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “These meetings throughout the county will give residents the opportunity to listen to what I have to say, and for me to hear the concerns of the public. I have heard a lot of positive feedback and answered a lot of great questions. I have also heard some of the negative opinions folks have, allowing me to go back to the office and process people’s opinions,” said Sheriff Landers.
The meeting dates/times/locations are as follows:
- Sunday, September 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the Antwerp High School Auditoria
- Wednesday, September 28 at 6:00 p.m. in the Paulding Extension Center
- Friday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. in the Paulding Extension Center
- Saturday, October 8 at 9:00 a.m. in the Oakwood Fire Department
“My goal here is to make these meetings accessible for everyone. I have set a meeting in the morning, evening, Saturday & Sunday. I enjoy hearing both sides of this issue, as long as it stays respectful,” concludes the Sheriff.