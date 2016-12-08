Latta Statement on the Passing of Senator John Glenn

The following was released on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 by the office of Congressman Bob Latta:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Glenn.

“There are few lives, if any, that have been lived more fully than Senator John Glenn’s. His legacy will be remembered as one of service to his country both in the air and on the ground. John served our military as a combat pilot during World War II and the Korean War and represented Ohio for 24 years in the United States Senate. Of course, John also played an integral role in the Space Race when he became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962 and returned a national hero.

“Marcia and I are saddened by the passing of Senator Glenn, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife of 73 years, Annie, and the rest of the Glenn family. May he rest in peace.”