Parkview Heart Institute receives Beacon Award for Excellence for exceptional patient care, healthy work environment

The following was released on Monday, August 29, 2016 by Parkview Health:

FORT WAYNE, IND. (August 29, 2016) - The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) recently awarded the Inpatient Cardiac Unit at Parkview Heart Institute with a silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence, which recognizes caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with the AACN's Healthy Work Environment Standards.

The silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence earned by the Parkview Heart Institute signifies continuous learning and effective systems to achieve optimal patient care. The Parkview Heart Institute earned the award by meeting the following evidence-based award criteria: Leadership structures and systems; appropriate staffing and staff engagement; effective communication, knowledge management, learning and development; evidence-based practice and processes; and outcome measurement.

"Providing excellent care to every person every day is at the forefront of our mission," said Michael GeRue, chief operating officer, Parkview Heart Institute, and senior vice president of cardiovascular services, Parkview Health. "The everyday practices recognized by the AACN show that our caregivers are both invested in that mission and dedicated to providing the quality care that the community has come to expect from Parkview."

According to nurse leaders on the unit, the AACN highlighted several practices within the Parkview Heart Institute as exceeding the standards and significantly impacting patient care, including:

* Co-worker involvement in the selection and on-boarding of new nurses

* Formal structures and processes that support a healthy work environment and ensure effective and respectful information sharing among patients, families, and health care teams

* Hardwiring quality-care practices into the unit that support Parkview's mission

* A structured and multi-faceted system for providing on-going staff education

"The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes caregivers in stellar units whose consistent and systematic approach to evidence-based care optimizes patient outcomes. Units that receive this national recognition serve as role models to others on their journey to excellent patient and family care," said AACN President Clareen Wiencek, RN, PhD, ACNP, ACHPN.

About the Beacon Award for Excellence

Established in 2003, the Beacon Award for Excellence offers a road map to help guide exceptional care through improved outcomes and greater overall patient satisfaction. U.S. or Canadian units where patients receive their principal nursing care after hospital admission qualify for this excellence award. Units that receive the Beacon Award for Excellence meet criteria in six categories: leadership structures and systems; appropriate staffing and staff engagement; effective communication, knowledge management, learning and development; evidence-based practice and processes; and outcome measurement. To learn more, visit www.aacn.org/beacon<http://www.aacn.org/beacon> or call 800-899-2226.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Founded in 1969 and based in Aliso Viejo, Calif., the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is the largest specialty nursing organization in the world. AACN joins together the interests of more than 500,000 acute and critical care nurses and claims more than 235 chapters worldwide. The organization's vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. To learn more about AACN, visit www.aacn.org<http://www.aacn.org>, connect with the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aacnface<http://www.facebook.com/aacnface> or follow AACN on Twitter at www.twitter.com/aacnme<http://www.twitter.com/aacnme>.