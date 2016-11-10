More The Scoop
- VERBATIM: Manchester announces nation's only online PGx master's degree November 21, 2016 9:36 AM
- Verbatim: Indiana jobs up, unemployment down November 18, 2016 10:23 AM
- Verbatim: Manchester receives $300,000 grant November 18, 2016 10:20 AM
- Verbatim: Partnership touts NE Indiana economic data November 18, 2016 10:07 AM
- Verbatim: South Fort Wayne to get additional leaf collection November 17, 2016 4:47 PM
- Verbatim: Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority reach agreement on future of operation of ambulance services November 17, 2016 10:00 AM
- Verbatim: Ware family gifts $250,000 to Huntington University November 16, 2016 11:20 AM
- Reiners pledge major gift to MTI Center November 15, 2016 11:54 AM
- Verbatim: Blue Jacket awards graduates November 12, 2016 1:30 PM
- Verbatim: FWCS Showcase set Saturday November 11, 2016 2:34 PM
- Verbatim: Associated Churches receives $35,000 November 11, 2016 11:04 AM
- Verbatim: Easter Seals Arc Awarded Grant for Employment Services November 10, 2016 11:34 AM
The following was released on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 by Manchester University:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In May, Manchester launched the nation's first and only dedicated pharmacogenomics master's degree program. Today, Manchester University President Dave McFadden announced the University is building on that success by adding an online PGx master's degree.
"PGx not only improves patient care dramatically, it revolutionizes the way we approach medicine. We can be proud that Manchester University is now a national leader in this emerging field," McFadden said.
The online program lasts two years and offers two tracks: bench research and clinical. The research track is designed for current laboratory technicians or those who already have a bachelor's degree in a science field. The clinical track is designed for health care providers such as physicians, pharmacists and genetic counselors who can put PGx training to use in their field.
In all of the options, students will get personized attention, and classes will remain small as the programs grow. The University is now taking applications for the online and traditional programs. Classes begin in May.
She said online PGx gives students the option of earning the degree where they live and to continue working.
Tuition for online PGx students will be comparable to the traditional program, about $32,000, plus $2,800 a year in program fees. In the two-year program, those costs will be spread out over two years. For more details, go to: www.manchester.edu/pgx.