VERBATIM: Realignment agreement response from IPFW Alumni Association Board

TO: Purdue University Board of Trustees

President Mitch Daniels, Purdue University

CC: President Michael McRobbie, Indiana University

Chancellor Vicky Carwein, Indiana University–Purdue University Fort Wayne

Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership’s Regional Opportunities Council

Jeffrey Malanson, Presiding Officer of the IPFW Senate

Andrew Downs, Speaker of the Indiana University faculty of IPFW

Mark Masters, Speaker of the Purdue University faculty of IPFW

DATE: Friday, December 9, 2016

SUBJECT: Realignment agreement response from IPFW Alumni Association Board

Approximately one week ago, the IU Board of Trustees voted 7‐2 in favor of the recently proposed realignment agreement of Indiana University–Purdue University Fort Wayne, and since our IPFW Alumni Association learned of this news, we have each done a lot of thinking. Our executive committee conducted a special meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to discuss thoughts, reactions, and considerations of what the future may hold for IPFW and its 57,000 alumni we represent throughout the year.

One thing is certain in our thoughts: We believe this very big—potentially wrong—decision is being driven by politics, power, and money; and not by data; and definitely not by what’s best for the thriving economy of northeast Indiana. Our alumni association sent an initial LSA response to Sen. Long, both presidents, and Chancellor Carwein in May 2016. We were very disappointed that our collective response was not acknowledged at that point in time. As the leadership and representative body of all 57,000 IPFW alumni, we decided to issue a collective response, because we take our duty seriously in representing alumni.

In reviewing the realignment agreement, we had several thoughts and questions for you to consider:

* Separating the campus into two entities (albeit shared services at some level) would be a step backward for this community. If the realignment of programs is necessary, why not just let that portion be as is and still operate as one university, two great names?

* But instead general education and liberal arts requirements will be offered only through Purdue University, which is not what Purdue is known for at its base.

* It also looks like there will be two sets of tuition fees. What does this mean for financial aid/transfer, and what kind of confusion will this create?

* This also brings up another concern, which we highlighted in our initial response. If a student has the intent of earning a bachelor’s degree in a health program, it seems he/she has to first attend Purdue University for general education requirements. How does that look in the eyes of the State and the Commissions for Higher Education? Does that mean first‐time, full‐time, degree‐seeking students would start at Purdue University and then transfer to Indiana University? They certainly couldn’t be granted conditional admittance if they were just beginning their journey through their general education requirements? So, would this mean that students would be forced to officially transfer between two entities, thus making them a "failure" in the eyes of the state? This would then mean the data would skew heavily negative against Purdue’s "Fort Wayne Campus." OR will they be granted admission to IU and take classes through Purdue Fort Wayne as a "guest" student to avoid the transfer complication?

* How about the IU degrees that will be switching over to Purdue University, like the well‐respected Richard T. Doermer School of Business? Or how about the degrees that Purdue University West Lafayette is not approved by the Commission for Higher Education to offer? Will there be some sort of dispensation offered by the CHE, or will Purdue need to do some fast work to get those approved? Or is this the beginning of the end for those programs, in order to further eliminate programs of study in northeast Indiana?

* The realignment agreement is convoluted at best. If student success is truly the missions of the institutions, let’s evaluate how these changes could possibly impact students from a positive perspective.

* How will state appropriations work between two regional campuses? How does that help or hurt northeast Indiana higher education moving forward?

* The reference to Division I Athletics is very vague, only mentioning the university’s desire to remain Division I and allowing both Purdue and IU students the opportunity to participate. If one knows anything about how the NCAA operates, it’s easy to assume that’s a slim (to zero) chance of happening, which would bring it to a program that is limited only to Purdue Fort Wayne students. And then what does that look like? How does that impact recruiting efforts and success down the road? At what point will the home campuses determine the "Fort Wayne Campus" needs to step down to Division II or lower? And, why?

* The brief mention of how alumni associations and memberships will operate were very "home university"‐centric with an afterthought of "or other Fort Wayne Campus association." This clause leads us to believe IU and Purdue will assume and collect all alumni dues, which would not return anything to the "Fort Wayne Campus," which is different than our current arrangement. So, what does that mean for the alumni association moving forward? Where would program funding come from? Where would alumni scholarship dollars come from? Do you know this move could potentially alienate 57,000 alumni and the donor base that comes with it?

* Regarding the potential university name change: It seems as though this was addressed minimally in the agreement to avoid a potential outburst of the community. Hopefully community the input is REALLY sought, because we know very little input has been taken into consideration up to this point. The last thing we need at this point is another action of formality in order force an agenda.

Some bigger questions to consider, which might warrant a feasibility study to ultimately make a data‐driven decision, include:

* What will this cost in terms of sheer numbers with enrollment and retention?

* What will this cost students financially different than it is now?

* What tuition rate does an IU student pay if they are taking a Purdue general education course?

* What kind of cost are we looking at if a name change comes into play (e.g. signage, logos, collateral, stationery, business cards, highway and street signage)? Guessing this could be millions…?

IPFW is one of the strongest brands that flows through this 10‐county northeast Indiana region, and its 57,000 alumni come from all over globe. Our alumni association board consists of successful, engaged alumni, and we would like for you to take the university’s stance and the alumni’s stance seriously before voting in favor of this agreement at the upcoming Purdue University Board of Trustees meeting.

On behalf of 57,000 IPFW proud alumni… On behalf of Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana… On behalf of the IPFW Alumni Association…

We urge you to vote against the realignment being put forth next week.

We’ll anxiously be awaiting the results of this vote and fully intend to engage our board further, as well as reach out to the 50+ years of engaged board members to solicit their input for future action.

Respectfully, and most of all, IPFW PROUD,

The IPFW Alumni Association Board of Directors

Andrew Welch, President (B.A. '00 & B.S.B '03)

Caroling Foster, President Elect (B.A. '04 & MPA '10)

Reuben Albaugh, Treasurer (B.A. '04)

Courtney Trout, Secretary and IU Rep (B.S. '12)

Jason Daenens, At‐Large (B.S. '08)

Kathy Carr, At‐Large (M.S. '83)

Joe Cavacini, At‐Large (B.S. '95)

Holly Barnett, At‐Large (B.S. '14)

Heather Teagarden, At‐Large (B.S.B. '96)

Jessica Miller, At‐Large (B.S. '09)

Andrew Bourne, At‐Large (M.S. '12)

Audrey Donat, At‐Large (B.A. '14)

Sarah Ptak, At‐Large (B.A. '05)

IPFWAA Board of Directors opinion from May 2016

OPINION: The IPFW Alumni Association Board of Directors unanimously rejects the recommendations in the January 2016 LSA study, and is in support of either an immediate dismissal of the study and its recommendation or an extension that allows for adequate collection of quantitative and qualitative data as it relates to the university’s alumni and the institution meeting the needs of the northeast Indiana economy. While we are willing to consider change, we are opposed to changing the educational mission of the university along with the strong university image IPFW has built over the last 50 years.

RATIONALE:

* The study, while lengthy, appears to be rushed and filled with conjecture and weak/inaccurate data.

* The recommendations seem impulsive without visible support from the northeast Indiana community industry professionals, educational providers, and the City of Fort Wayne citizens and elected officials.

CONCERNS:

* Appropriate conversations, such as focus groups, have not been carried out to gather the true opinion of the stakeholders to the university.

* Adequate conversations with university donors and friends have not occurred, which could impact current and future philanthropic support to the university if degree programs were to be moved from one degree‐granting institution to another (or eliminated).

* The recommendations will discourage alumni to stay in northeast Indiana and will discourage loyalty and future engagement with IPFW in any way.

* Since January, the university has already seen an impact on employee morale, new employee hiring, and new student recruitment based upon the unforeseen future of the university. It could also impact retention of current students from spring to fall, and beyond.

* In the study, it continuously touches upon low IPEDS completion rates. As you know, this is the funding model for first‐time, full‐time, degree‐seeking students, completing the degree requirements within 150 percent of the time. A few things that need to be called attention to here is that northeast Indiana’s economy has vastly improved, so many students have changed their full‐time status to part‐time due to being in the workforce and families to care for along with this attainment goal. That change, along with any transfer, impacts those rates. And statistics show that 50 percent of college freshmen change their majors at least once before graduation. If the universities were split enrollment institutions, a full‐time student moving from Purdue to Indiana (or vice versa) would be considered a failure moving forward under this model—which would compound the IPEDS completion rates. As the Fort Wayne Senate pointed out, while IPFW sits at only 12.9% ICHE completion rates, it is #1 in completion rates at a six‐ (40.6%) and 8‐year (49.7%) timeframe. This further reinforces the fact that more and more part‐time students are completing their degree requirements in comparison to other Indiana and Purdue regionals.

* Indiana enrolled students would likely not be eligible for NCAA intercollegiate athletics.

* Current IU programs that aren’t health/medical focused need a plan for retention, because we assume many cannot transition to Purdue if program(s) are not CHE‐approved and accredited within the Purdue system (e.g. Theatre, Visual Communications)

* Why has there not been the formation of any public workgroups for conversation, to include IPFW faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors, and community members? There are many stakeholders to the university who are willing to provide their expertise and guidance to advise and help aid the future growth of IPFW in northeast Indiana, while also supporting the missions of both Indiana and Purdue. It seems as though this study, and the opinions that go along with it, were developed with one end goal while at the same time abandoning the history of the university and the community that supports it and its graduates.

IPFWAA RECOMMENDATIONS: The IPFW Alumni Association Board of Directors recommends the workgroup and decisionmakers strongly consider the history of IPFW and what it has provided northeast Indiana over the last 50+ years. We hope it allows the university administration to work in conjunction with both Indiana and Purdue to develop a plan that works for all in compromise and to not lose sight of student success and regional economic impact. The new Multisystem Metropolitan University designation needs time for roll out, data on impact to be studied, and future recommendations to made. IPFW has so many wonderful things happening on campus with students, including the second‐highest average pass rate on the registered nurse licensing exam of all baccalaureate nursing programs; number one ranking among all Indiana college and universities on student social mobility; the Symphonic Wind Ensemble performance at Carnegie Hall; one of the top 60 most affordable engineering programs; the most successful student‐athlete academic report the university has ever seen; 60 percent increase in bachelor’s degrees produced over the last 10 years; Its AACSB‐International accredited Richard T. Doermer School of Business, which has received national recognition in which most graduates stay in northeast Indiana; and most of all, 30,000 alumni living and working in northeast Indiana. The number one selling point of IPFW in its 50 years has always been the fact that northeast Indiana residents can seamlessly attain a degree in higher education with a breadth of options in a single‐enrollment university with two awarding institutions behind it.