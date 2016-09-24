Verbatim: Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne Awards $30,000 Grant to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana

More The Scoop
The following was released on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana:
FORT WAYNE, IND. – Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana has been awarded a $30,000 grant by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. These funds help support Cancer Services’ Client Advocate Program.
The Community Foundation grant will provide financial assistance, practical resources and emotional support to people in our community who have cancer. This grant will prevent families who already have to deal with the challenges of a life threatening illness from also having to face a crisis such as homelessness. The program provides comprehensive support to reduce the financial and emotional stress that comes with a cancer diagnosis.
“Our goal is to improve the quality of life for people with cancer,” said Dianne May, President and CEO of Cancer Services. “The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s grant is a transformational investment that not only benefits cancer patients, but strengthens the whole community because we are all affected by cancer in one way or another.”