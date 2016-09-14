September 27, 2016 8:33 AM
Verbatim: AWS Foundation Announces $610,830 in Grants
The following was released on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 by the AWS Foundation:
Fort Wayne, IN – The AWS Foundation recently awarded $610,830 in grants to 14 non-profit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana. These organizations include:
Autism Society of Indiana: $25,000 for the Career Ally program and $25,000 for the Ally serving rural counties in Northeast Indiana
Community Transportation Network: $16,000 to purchase a new vehicle and fuel; $25,000 for mortgage payoff
GiGi's Playhouse: $25,000 for operating support
Huntington University: $35,000 to expand the ABLE program for high school students of special needs
Indiana Legal Services: $50,000 to staff a medical legal partnership pilot program in Northeast Indiana
Joe's Kids: $50,000 for operating support and therapy equipment
McMillen Center for Health: $25,000 for the Brush! oral health program for children of special needs
Mental Health America: $30,000 for the Kids on the Block educational program and $50,000 for the VASIA program
Northeast Indiana Genetic Counseling Center: $50,000 for need-based scholarships for medical genetic services
Northern Wells Community Schools: $24,830 for adaptive teaching materials and classroom sensory items for special needs students
RISE, Inc: $30,000 to assist with the purchase of a respite home
RSVP of Allen County: $25,000 for the ICAN volunteer team
Scherer Resources: $60,000 for pre-vocational training for Fort Wayne Community Schools
University of Saint Francis: $25,000 to pilot an early childhood developmental and health screening program