Verbatim: Arts United awards

Arts United issued the following news release today:

FORT WAYNE, IN - Arts United announces the nominees and nominators to be recognized at the 2016 Arts United Awards on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 5:30-7 PM in the Arts United Center. The Arts United Awards celebrates the individuals and organizations making significant contributions to communities in northeast Indiana through arts and culture.

The nominees and nominators include:

Outstanding Arts Advocate

Ronald Venderly (nominated by Fort Wayne Youtheatre)

Three Rivers Federal Credit Union (nominated by Fort Wayne Ballet)

Robert Nickerson, Ellsworth Smith, Bill Zabel (nominated by Embassy Theatre)

Outstanding Artist of the Year

Gary Lanier (nominated by Fort Wayne Civic Theatre)

Robert Nance (nominated by Stephanie Carlson)

Nikolay Todorinov (nominated by Fort Wayne Ballet)

Outstanding Collaboration

Fort4Fitness (nominated by Fort Wayne Youtheatre)

Fort Wayne Children's Choir (nominated by Heartland Sings)

Alzheimer's Association of Greater Indiana (nominated by Fort Wayne Museum of Art)

Arts United Technical and Facilities Staff (nominated by Fort Wayne Ballet)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Youtheatre, IPFW Community Arts Academy) (nominated by Fort Wayne Civic Theatre)

Celebration of Youth Concert (nominated by FAME)

Outstanding Volunteer of the Year

Jim Hulbert (nominated by Fort Wayne Ballet)

Cheri Becker (nominated by Fort Wayne Civic Theatre)

Jeff Sebeika (nominated by Fort Wayne Philharmonic)

Kevin Christenson (nominated by FAME)