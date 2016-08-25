- From left to right: Bob Myer with Northeast Indiana Honor Flight,Matt Fulton with Avangrid Renewables and also a United States Navy Veteran, Sandie Myer with Honor Flight, Isaiah Preece with Avangrid Renewables and also a United States Air force Veteran, Neil Voje with Avangrid Renewables and United States Navy Veteran, George Carter, CEO of Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op, and Dennis Covert and Nellie Keltner with Honor Flight.
- From left to right: Neil Voje (Avangrid Renewables), George Carter, CEO Paulding Putnam Electric, and Dennis Covert President of Northeastern Indiana Honor Flight.
September 13, 2016 3:58 PM
Verbatim: Avangrid Renewables Donates $10,000 to Paulding Putnam Electric’s Honor Flight Campaign
More The Scoop
- Verbatim: Avangrid Renewables Donates $10,000 to Paulding Putnam Electric’s Honor Flight Campaign September 13, 2016 3:58 PM
- Verbatim: Indiana Rail Safety Week September 10, 2016 12:23 PM
- Verbatim: Commissioners oppose end to tax on new business equipment September 09, 2016 8:29 AM
- Verbatim: FWA partners with Newark Liberty International Airport September 07, 2016 8:44 AM
- Verbatim: DeKalb Central statement about grief counseling September 03, 2016 9:58 AM
- Verbatim: Herbicide treatments to begin Tuesday September 02, 2016 12:45 PM
- Verbatim: Narcan administered on Bluffton man who took heroine August 31, 2016 11:30 PM
- Verbatim: Fort Wayne Bids on 25 NCAA Championships for 2018-2022 August 30, 2016 10:47 AM
- Verbatim: Lutheran Cancer Center Earns Outstanding Achievement Award August 29, 2016 12:52 PM
- Parkview Heart Institute receives Beacon Award for Excellence for exceptional patient care, healthy work environment August 29, 2016 10:13 AM
- Verbatim: Embassy Theatre reaps Regional Cities money August 26, 2016 7:39 AM
- Verbatim: Tornadoes confirmed in Allen, Adams counties August 25, 2016 3:56 PM
The following was released on Tues., Sept. 13, 2016 by Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op:
Paulding, OH –Tuesday September 13th, 2016 - Avangrid Renewables Blue Creek Wind Farm in Paulding and Van Wert County, Ohio presented a $10,000 check to Paulding Putnam Electric and Northeast Indiana Honor Flight Chapter on Monday, September 12th.
Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC) spearheaded the fundraising campaign to sponsor two full flights. Those flights are happening this fall, one on September 22nd and the other on October 12th.
With Avangrid’s large donation, it brings the total funds raised by PPEC to a little over $160,000. One flight costs between $65,000 to $70,000. When asked why Avangrid decided to join Paulding Putnam Electric’s efforts, Blue Creek’s Plant Manager Neil Voje explained, “Like many Americans, my father served in the Navy during WWII and my brothers served in Viet Nam. In my 20+ years of Naval service, they visited me at many of my duty stations around the world. My father’s stories and those of his generation have instilled in me a deep sense of pride and service. Helping with Honor Flight is repaying a small portion of the enormous debt we owe them. Avangrid Foundation is proud to help Paulding Putnam Electrical Coop with the funding for these great warriors to see some of the tributes built at our Capitol to honor their sacrifice.”
Paulding Putnam Electric’s CEO George Carter attended the check presentation, “It has been amazing how the region has stepped up for this great cause, but not surprising at all. Northeast Indiana’s Honor Flight Chapter has a tremendous vision for their organization and the veterans it serves.”
As of right now around 40 World War II Veterans are participating in the September 22nd Honor Flight. That number is up from recent years. “While our main goal was to raise funds for Honor Flight, it was also to raise awareness regarding this program and to encourage World War II Veterans, while still alive to make this journey to see their memorial built for them. They deserve this trip and more,” said Carter.