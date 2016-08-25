Verbatim: Avangrid Renewables Donates $10,000 to Paulding Putnam Electric’s Honor Flight Campaign

The following was released on Tues., Sept. 13, 2016 by Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op:

Paulding, OH –Tuesday September 13th, 2016 - Avangrid Renewables Blue Creek Wind Farm in Paulding and Van Wert County, Ohio presented a $10,000 check to Paulding Putnam Electric and Northeast Indiana Honor Flight Chapter on Monday, September 12th.

Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC) spearheaded the fundraising campaign to sponsor two full flights. Those flights are happening this fall, one on September 22nd and the other on October 12th.

With Avangrid’s large donation, it brings the total funds raised by PPEC to a little over $160,000. One flight costs between $65,000 to $70,000. When asked why Avangrid decided to join Paulding Putnam Electric’s efforts, Blue Creek’s Plant Manager Neil Voje explained, “Like many Americans, my father served in the Navy during WWII and my brothers served in Viet Nam. In my 20+ years of Naval service, they visited me at many of my duty stations around the world. My father’s stories and those of his generation have instilled in me a deep sense of pride and service. Helping with Honor Flight is repaying a small portion of the enormous debt we owe them. Avangrid Foundation is proud to help Paulding Putnam Electrical Coop with the funding for these great warriors to see some of the tributes built at our Capitol to honor their sacrifice.”

Paulding Putnam Electric’s CEO George Carter attended the check presentation, “It has been amazing how the region has stepped up for this great cause, but not surprising at all. Northeast Indiana’s Honor Flight Chapter has a tremendous vision for their organization and the veterans it serves.”

As of right now around 40 World War II Veterans are participating in the September 22nd Honor Flight. That number is up from recent years. “While our main goal was to raise funds for Honor Flight, it was also to raise awareness regarding this program and to encourage World War II Veterans, while still alive to make this journey to see their memorial built for them. They deserve this trip and more,” said Carter.