Verbatim: Coats Congratulates Seema Verma on Nomination for CMS Administrator

The following was released on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, by the Office of Dan Coats:

WASHINGTON, DC – Senator Dan Coats (R-Ind.), today issued the following statement regarding the nomination of Seema Verma to serve as the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the new Trump Administration:

“Ms. Verma’s leadership and success with health care reform in Indiana makes her a highly-qualified appointment to the Trump Administration. There is much work to be done to undo the harm caused by President Obama’s disastrous health care law, and in Indiana we’ve been able to make progress through HIP and HIP 2.0 that ensures Hoosiers have access to the health care they need at an affordable price. Her knowledge of the intricacies of our health care system will be an invaluable asset. I applaud her past accomplishments and wish her future success as she undertakes an enormous and important role in the new Administration.”