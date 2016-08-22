Verbatim: Commissioners oppose end to tax on new business equipment

The Allen County Board of Commissioners issued this statement today on legislation recently introduced at Fort Wayne City Council that would eliminate personal property taxes on new business equipment starting Jan. 1:

“The Board of Commissioners has been examining the proposal recently submitted to the Fort Wayne Common Council for consideration that would eliminate the business property tax that is charged on new non-real-estate-related items owned by businesses. After careful review, the Board has determined the proposal as presented is not in the best interest of the county. The Board is concerned elimination of the tax would shift an unfair property tax burden on to homeowners and other property owners. Another unintended consequence could be the creation of competition between Allen County and other neighboring counties which still have the tax in place. Additionally, there is no way to determine the fiscal impact elimination of the business property tax would have on political subdivisions since future equipment purchases are unknown. The Board is open to further discussion on the proposal, but believes that in a climate in which eliminating or raising multiple taxes is being discussed, caution should be exercised going forward.”

Listed below is a detailed summary of the Board of Commissioners’ concerns with the business property tax repeal proposal recently presented to Fort Wayne Common Council.

* A 2014 state law gives County Option Income Tax (COIT) Councils the authority to rescind the business personal property tax on a county by county basis. Because Fort Wayne Common Council controls the majority of votes on the COIT Council, such action would leave constituents in unincorporated portions of the county with little ability to override the council’s vote. Additionally, the approval would not only impact businesses within Fort Wayne city limits but throughout Allen County.

* No county has yet to use this authority. Should Allen County’s COIT Council become the first to eliminate this tax, it would likely create competition among other counties in northeast Indiana at a time when collaboration is being promoted and encouraged.

* The burden of property taxes would be shifted from business and industry to other property owners and to homeowners. A decrease in assessed value increases the tax liability as rates inflate. Furthermore, due to increased rates and property taxes, more homeowners will hit the circuit breaker caps more quickly.

* There is a suggestion that local income taxes could be increased if governments need more revenue. However, school districts would not receive revenue from such increases, impacting them far greater than other political subdivisions. Property taxes are also generally considered a more stable stream of revenue than an income tax stream.

* There is no way to determine the fiscal impact elimination of the tax would have on political subdivisions since future equipment purchases are unknown.

* There has already been an elimination of the business personal property tax for those businesses with acquisition value of less than $20,000.

* Some believe tax abatements offered to businesses is akin to government picking winners and losers. But the Board feels such abatements — when handled correctly — provide a great benefit to companies.