Verbatim: Community Foundation Distributes $1,196,103 in Grants this Quarter

The following was released on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne, Indiana (September 27, 2016) – The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne distributed a total of $1,196,103 in both discretionary and advised grants to nonprofit agencies, the majority of which serve Allen County. Funds are awarded in five strategic priority areas: basic human needs, physical and mental health, youth and adult education, arts and culture, and community development. Some of the recipients included:

Amani Family Services (formerly Crime Victim Care) ($25,000) – Immigrant and refugee support services;

ARCH ($10,000) – Protection and preservation of historic places in Allen County;

Associated Churches of Fort Wayne Indiana ($35,000) – Services for priority needs in the community;

Blue Jacket ($15,000) – Vocational training and employment services for disadvantaged;

Cancer Services of Northeast IN ($30,000) – Client advocate and client services program;

Early Childhood Alliance ($40,000) – Early care and education;

Erin’s House for Grieving Children ($20,000) – Grief support services;

Fort Wayne Dance Collective ($15,000) – Dance and dance education programs;

Fort Wayne Medical Society Foundation ($15,000) – Healthier Moms and Babies

Fort Wayne Trails ($10,000) – Region’s trail network;

Harlan Christian Youth Center ($10,000) – Youth development programs;

HearCare Connection ($5,000) – Hearing loss screening and treatment for low-income individuals;

Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Fort Wayne d/b/a Just Neighbors ($30,000) – Emergency housing for families in Allen County;

Little River Wetlands Project ($5,000) – restore and protect wetlands;

Matthew 25 ($50,000) – Healthcare services to uninsured, low income residents of Allen County;

Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection ($35,000) - Care coordination, education, and outreach programs;

Wellspring Interfaith Social Services ($45,000) – Youth after school and summer day camp programs;

Women’s Bureau ($30,000) – Crisis prevention and counseling program;

YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne ($45,000) – Renaissance Pointe YMCA’s after school and summer learning programs, and the Youth Services Bureau’s Status Offender Court Alternative Program.