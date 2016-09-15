More The Scoop
- Verbatim: Community Foundation Distributes $1,196,103 in Grants this Quarter September 27, 2016 9:18 AM
- Verbatim: AWS Foundation Announces $610,830 in Grants September 27, 2016 8:33 AM
- Verbatim: Field trip grant benefits more than 1,200 kids* September 26, 2016 10:39 AM
- Verbatim: Erin's House reaps funds September 24, 2016 8:23 AM
- Verbatim: Governor Pence Issues Statement on Record Labor Force, Number of Employed Hoosiers September 20, 2016 10:16 AM
- Verbatim: Governor Pence Briefed by Indiana Public Safety and Homeland Security Teams in Wake of Terrorist Attacks, Urges Vigilance September 19, 2016 12:59 PM
- Verbatim: Statement by the President on the explosions in New York City and New Jersey September 19, 2016 12:53 PM
- Verbatim: Teachers Credit Union Foundation Donates $2,500 to Huntington University September 19, 2016 8:44 AM
- Verbatim: River overflows likely today September 17, 2016 6:01 AM
- Jail levy town hall meetings scheduled September 15, 2016 2:55 PM
- Verbatim: September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month September 15, 2016 1:00 PM
- Verbatim: Huntington reaps Regional Cities money September 15, 2016 8:04 AM
The following was released on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016 by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne:
Fort Wayne, Indiana (September 27, 2016) – The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne distributed a total of $1,196,103 in both discretionary and advised grants to nonprofit agencies, the majority of which serve Allen County. Funds are awarded in five strategic priority areas: basic human needs, physical and mental health, youth and adult education, arts and culture, and community development. Some of the recipients included:
Amani Family Services (formerly Crime Victim Care) ($25,000) – Immigrant and refugee support services;
ARCH ($10,000) – Protection and preservation of historic places in Allen County;
Associated Churches of Fort Wayne Indiana ($35,000) – Services for priority needs in the community;
Blue Jacket ($15,000) – Vocational training and employment services for disadvantaged;
Cancer Services of Northeast IN ($30,000) – Client advocate and client services program;
Early Childhood Alliance ($40,000) – Early care and education;
Erin’s House for Grieving Children ($20,000) – Grief support services;
Fort Wayne Dance Collective ($15,000) – Dance and dance education programs;
Fort Wayne Medical Society Foundation ($15,000) – Healthier Moms and Babies
Fort Wayne Trails ($10,000) – Region’s trail network;
Harlan Christian Youth Center ($10,000) – Youth development programs;
HearCare Connection ($5,000) – Hearing loss screening and treatment for low-income individuals;
Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Fort Wayne d/b/a Just Neighbors ($30,000) – Emergency housing for families in Allen County;
Little River Wetlands Project ($5,000) – restore and protect wetlands;
Matthew 25 ($50,000) – Healthcare services to uninsured, low income residents of Allen County;
Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection ($35,000) - Care coordination, education, and outreach programs;
Wellspring Interfaith Social Services ($45,000) – Youth after school and summer day camp programs;
Women’s Bureau ($30,000) – Crisis prevention and counseling program;
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne ($45,000) – Renaissance Pointe YMCA’s after school and summer learning programs, and the Youth Services Bureau’s Status Offender Court Alternative Program.