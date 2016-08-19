Verbatim: DeKalb Central statement about grief counseling

DeKalb County Central United School District issued this news release today:

DeKalb Central Schools are extremely saddened with the news that two Junior Football players were involved in an off-campus car accident after school yesterday. One student has passed away and the other is in critical condition.

Grief counseling is available today from 9:00 a.m. until noon at DeKalb High School in the commons for students, staff, or anyone needing support. Please enter through door #24.

First and foremost, please keep the families of these two boys in your thoughts and prayers.

We would ask for everyone to stay strong. We are Barons! We are DeKalb!

Steven E. Teders

Superintendent

DeKalb County Central United School District