Verbatim: Duke Energy's Marketing Partnership Program awards $5,000 grant to Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership

The following was released on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 by Duke Energy:

PLAINFIELD, Ind. - Duke Energy has awarded a grant of $5,000 to the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership to develop a multi-media marketing campaign to showcase the region.

The regional partnership supports the economic development objectives of 11 counties in Northeast Indiana, including Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

"Through Duke Energy's Marketing Partnership Program, we provide funding to local and regional economic development organizations in our service territory to help attract jobs and business investment," said Erin Schneider, Duke Energy Indiana director of economic development. "We're proud to support these groups who are working hard to bring economic vitality to their communities."

Duke Energy selected a total of 12 Indiana economic development groups to receive the grants through a competitive application process that demonstrated their plans for creating and achieving long-term strategic goals.