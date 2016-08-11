Verbatim: Embassy Theatre reaps Regional Cities money

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. issued the following news release today:



(Aug. 26, 2016) – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has approved Regional Cities Initiative funding to support the continued revitalization of Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, advancing its prominence as a cultural hub in northeast Indiana.

Completing upgrades to the Embassy Theatre is part of northeast Indiana's Road to One Million Plan and will act as a key downtown venue for arts and entertainment. With the renovation of four floors of the former Indiana Hotel, which sat vacant for nearly 40 years, the Embassy Theatre will include a two-story-high ballroom and rooftop patio, breakout and rehearsal spaces, new administrative offices, classrooms, history center and improved public access and concessions areas. This project will create more rental opportunities for the public who have been turned away in the past due to scheduling and capacity limitations.

"As Indiana continues to outpace the nation in job creation, we remain focused on ways to attract talent to fill those positions through the Indiana Regional Cities Initiative," said Governor Mike Pence. "By encouraging communities to collaborate on talent attraction efforts, regions across the state will become destinations to live, work and play. The Embassy Theatre is a vibrant part of downtown Fort Wayne and these renovations will continue to propel the area's cultural growth."

“The Embassy Theatre is an iconic pillar for northeast Indiana. Support from the Regional Cities Initiative allows the Embassy to expand, giving more people of all ages new opportunities to experience out vibrant venue," said Kelly Updike, executive director of the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre. "More than 80,000 square feet of vacant space has become a two-story ballroom, a rooftop patio, classrooms, new concessions, dressing rooms and administrative space. Thanks to this final funding, the historic theatre will continue to welcome families for generations to come.”

INDIANAPOLISState funding: $1,745,180