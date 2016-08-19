Verbatim: FWA partners with Newark Liberty International Airport

Fort Wayne International Airport issued the following news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – A new door will open at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) on September 7, 2016.

For the first time in FWA’s 75-year history passengers will walk down a jet bridge in Fort Wayne to board a plane and take their next steps at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). One of three airports to serve New York City and the surrounding areas, EWR offers unparalleled connectivity to the New York City metropolitan area, the East Coast and the world. Freeing Northeast Indiana-based passengers from the need for a layover, this flight adds efficiency to trips for both business and pleasure. The addition of this daily service gives time back to travelers headed to the city that never sleeps.

Air service is a global competition, with airports around the world competing for aircraft, flight crews, and space in bustling airline schedules. It’s crucial for communities to band together to create air service wins like the new service to EWR. “As a region northeast Indiana sought service to a large hub on the East Coast of the United States, and this new service to Newark is the direct result of the collaboration, positivity and perseverance that our community embodies,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.

Of course, when new routes are launched, airlines see opportunity as well. “United’s nonstop service to our hub in Newark provides our customers with convenient access to the New York City area and offers numerous opportunities for domestic and international connections,” said United’s Sales Manager Kimberly Egan.

The timing of the new service is perfect for the well-connected business traveler. A 6:00 AM departure time will land FWA-based travelers at EWR at 7:53 AM, just in time to make morning meetings in New York City. With a return flight landing at FWA at 9:59 PM, travelers can make it home in time for a full night’s sleep after a bustling day of meetings.

The new service lends itself to Northeast Indiana’s target industries, such as medical devices and specialty insurance, and allows other economic engines to grow as well. “The new nonstop flight on United from FWA to Newark will open a path for more opportunities in Fort Wayne’s creative economy,” said Jennifer Ford of Choice Designs, Inc. and Jennifer Ford Art. “The exchange of ideas and the uninhibited access to our nations cultural epicenter, will allow artists, writers, and scholars to engage fully in the global arts community. Both Choice Designs and Jennifer Ford Art will significantly benefit from the connectivity this flight will foster."

The collaborative spirit and drive of Northeast Indiana led to this additional connectivity and increase in the speed of business done in Fort Wayne. Continued support of FWA and the new service to New York City can keep this flight in the community and lead to more growth and opportunity in the years to come.