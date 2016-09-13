Verbatim: Field trip grant benefits more than 1,200 kids*

The following was released on Monday, Sept. 26, 2015 by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Students at 15 Indiana schools this academic year will learn about the outdoors thanks in part to a grant program that supports field trips to Indiana state parks and reservoirs.



The Discovering the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program is for public, private, parochial or home-school educators and is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF), the supporting non-profit of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.



The grants fund transportation costs, program fees and classroom supplies related to preparation or follow-up for the field trips.



An estimated 1,286 K-12 students will benefit from the grant program in 2016-17. The program expects to distribute $4,415 through 19 grants. All valid applicants will receive funds this year.



This is the fourth academic year that the grant program has been in effect. Through the current academic year, the program has distributed more than $19,000 in overall funding and helped almost 5,700 students.



The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a long-time DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children, with financial help from the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council, according to Jody Kress, executive director of the INRF.



"We appreciate the generosity of those who contribute to Indiana's youth," Kress said. "We hope to see this program grow so we can educate more students across the state about our natural and cultural heritage."



To donate, visit IndianaNRF.org [ http://www.in.gov/inrf/ ].



Indiana has 24 state parks and eight reservoirs eligible for field trip funding. Field trips to parks and reservoirs engage students in learning about Indiana's fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats and conservation.



The receiving schools are:

School Name City Grade Students Property Visiting Amount granted

Angola Middle School Angola 7 230 Pokagon $250

Bradie Shrum Elementary Salem 1 22 Falls of the Ohio $250

Bradie Shrum Elementary Salem 5 146 Spring Mill/Cave River Valley $250

Christel House Academy South Indianapolis 4 55 McCormick’s Creek $250

Delaware Elementary Evansville K 80-plus Harmonie $250

East Washington Academy Muncie 4 25 Falls of the Ohio $250

Mt. Comfort Elementary Greenfield 1 125 Mounds $250

North Elementary Washington 4 63 Lincoln $250

Oak Farm Montessori Avilla 1&2 50 Pokagon $250

Roanoke Elementary Roanoke 5 60 Salamonie Lake $120

Rock Creek Comm. Academy Sellersburg K 44 Falls of the Ohio $250

Scottsburg Elementary Scottsburg 3 70 Falls of the Ohio $250

SENSE Charter School Indianapolis 8 45 Fort Harrison $250

South Bend Jr. Academy South Bend 1-8 24 Indiana Dunes $200

South Bend Jr. Academy South Bend 1-8 24 Potato Creek $125

Southern Wells Elementary Poneto 5 66 Salamonie Lake $250

Southern Wells Elementary Poneto 6 60 McCormick’s Creek $250

Westville Elementary Westville 4 75 Indiana Dunes $220

Total More than 1200 $ 4,415



