September 26, 2016 10:39 AM

Verbatim: Field trip grant benefits more than 1,200 kids*

The following was released on Monday, Sept. 26, 2015 by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Students at 15 Indiana schools this academic year will learn about the outdoors thanks in part to a grant program that supports field trips to Indiana state parks and reservoirs.

The Discovering the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program is for public, private, parochial or home-school educators and is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF), the supporting non-profit of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The grants fund transportation costs, program fees and classroom supplies related to preparation or follow-up for the field trips.

An estimated 1,286 K-12 students will benefit from the grant program in 2016-17. The program expects to distribute $4,415 through 19 grants. All valid applicants will receive funds this year.

This is the fourth academic year that the grant program has been in effect. Through the current academic year, the program has distributed more than $19,000 in overall funding and helped almost 5,700 students.

The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a long-time DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children, with financial help from the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council, according to Jody Kress, executive director of the INRF.

"We appreciate the generosity of those who contribute to Indiana's youth," Kress said. "We hope to see this program grow so we can educate more students across the state about our natural and cultural heritage."

To donate, visit IndianaNRF.org [ http://www.in.gov/inrf/ ].

Indiana has 24 state parks and eight reservoirs eligible for field trip funding. Field trips to parks and reservoirs engage students in learning about Indiana's fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats and conservation.

The receiving schools are:

School Name                             City                              Grade   Students           Property Visiting            Amount granted 

 

Angola Middle School                 Angola                         7          230                   Pokagon                       $250 

Bradie Shrum Elementary           Salem                           5          146                   Spring Mill/Cave River Valley $250 
Christel House Academy            South Indianapolis          4          55                     McCormick’s Creek        $250 
Delaware Elementary                 Evansville                      K          80-plus              Harmonie                      $250 
East Washington Academy        Muncie                          4          25                     Falls of the Ohio            $250 
Mt. Comfort Elementary              Greenfield                      1          125                   Mounds                         $250 
North Elementary                       Washington                   4          63                     Lincoln                          $250 
Oak Farm Montessori                 Avilla                             1&2      50                     Pokagon                       $250 
Roanoke Elementary                  Roanoke                       5          60                     Salamonie Lake             $120 
Rock Creek Comm. Academy     Sellersburg                    K          44                     Falls of the Ohio            $250 
Scottsburg Elementary               Scottsburg                    3          70                     Falls of the Ohio            $250 
SENSE Charter School              Indianapolis                   8          45                     Fort Harrison                 $250 
South Bend Jr. Academy            South Bend                   1-8        24                     Indiana Dunes                $200 
South Bend Jr. Academy            South Bend                   1-8        24                     Potato Creek                 $125 
Southern Wells Elementary        Poneto                          5          66                     Salamonie Lake             $250 
Southern Wells Elementary        Poneto                          6          60                     McCormick’s Creek        $250 
Westville Elementary                  Westville                       4          75                     Indiana Dunes                $220 

 

Total More than 1200 $ 4,415



