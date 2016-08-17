August 30, 2016 10:47 AM
Verbatim: Fort Wayne Bids on 25 NCAA Championships for 2018-2022
The following was released on Tuesday, August 30, 2015 by the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum:
The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and Visit Fort Wayne have partnered with the Fort Wayne Mastodons (IPFW) and the Manchester University Spartans to submit 25 NCAA Division I and III bids for seven championships in four different sports to be contested during the 2018-2019 through 2021-2022 academic years.
These bids are a result of a collaborative effort to re-introduce Fort Wayne to the NCAA and further position the city as a premier championship host community. The Memorial Coliseum has hosted four NCAA championship events in its history - the National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship in 1988, 1994 and 2000, and the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Midwest Regional in 2010. The Coliseum is slated to host the Division III Wrestling Midwest Regional in February of 2017, hosted by Manchester University.
In this latest multi-year bid opportunity made available by the NCAA, more than 400 pre-determined championship sites will be awarded for the 2018-19 through 2021-22 academic years for 24 different NCAA sports. Event sites and hosts will be announced in December of 2016.
"We are excited at the prospect of adding to our championship resume," said Randy Brown, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Memorial Coliseum. "Our objective has been, and will continue to be to execute the technical aspects of the championship flawlessly, while ensuring that each student-athlete is left with a memorable experience - win or lose."
"We have prepared proposals that demonstrate our city's ability to provide the facilities, hotels, attractions and amenities to ensure a successful and enjoyable experience for student-athletes, coaches and fans," said Dan O'Connell, President & CEO of Visit Fort Wayne. "We are extremely grateful to our local NCAA member universities for partnering with us to bid on these high profile tournaments."
Below is an outline of the bid submissions made by the Memorial Coliseum, Visit Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Mastodons (IPFW) and the Manchester University Spartans:
NCAA Championship Event Bids
Month & Year
Host
Facility
Division I Men's Basketball - First Four
March 2019-2022
Fort Wayne Mastodons
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
Division I Men's Basketball - First/Second Rounds
March 2019-2022
Fort Wayne Mastodons
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
Division I Women's Basketball - Regionals
March 2019-2022
Fort Wayne Mastodons
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
Division III Women's Volleyball - Finals
November 2019-2021
Manchester Spartans
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center
Division III Men's Basketball - Finals
March 2019-2022
Manchester Spartans
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
Division III Women's Basketball - Finals
March 2019-2022
Manchester Spartans
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
Division III Men's Wrestling - Regionals
February 2019 & 2021
Manchester Spartans
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center