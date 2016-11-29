Verbatim: Governor-Elect Holcomb Appoints Jim Schellinger Indiana Secretary of Commerce

The following was released on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation:

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 8, 2016) – Indiana Lt. Governor and Governor-elect Eric Holcomb today named Jim Schellinger as Indiana Secretary of Commerce for his administration. Schellinger currently serves as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and previously served as a member of the IEDC board of directors.



"In Indiana, we have made it a priority to create a low-tax, limited-regulation, pro-growth business climate and my administration will continue to focus on building upon that momentum by attracting businesses and talent to our state," said Governor-elect Eric Holcomb. "I am confident that Jim, with his experience as a business leader coupled with his accomplishments at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, will further advance Indiana's business climate. I look forward to working with him as we continue to make Indiana a state that works."

Since joining the IEDC, Schellinger has traveled the state, giving presentations to and meeting with local and regional economic development boards, business leaders and elected officials to discuss Indiana's economy and opportunities to collaborate at the local and state level on economic initiatives. During his tenure as president at the IEDC, companies have committed to creating more than 29,000 new jobs and investing $4.74 billion in their Indiana operations. He has played a key role in critical economic development successes for the state, including DowDuPont and Salesforce. As president, Schellinger has been an integral part of leading the Regional Cities Initiative as well as the state's $1 Billion Initiative for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.



"I am honored to be given the opportunity by Governor-elect Holcomb to serve as Indiana's Secretary of Commerce," said Schellinger. "In my role as President of the IEDC, I have continued to learn so much about how to support the growth of Hoosier businesses while also helping attract new companies to Indiana. Today more Hoosiers are working than ever before in our state's history, and I look forward to working with Governor-elect Holcomb and his team in continuing Indiana's economic momentum."



Schellinger will transition into his new role with the incoming administration. Victor Smith, who currently serves as Indiana Secretary of Commerce, was appointed to the position in 2013 by Governor Mike Pence and has fulfilled his four-year commitment to the Governor. Under Smith's tenure, companies have committed to creating over 66,000 jobs and investing nearly $12.2 billion into the Hoosier state. Smith plans to return to the private sector.



Prior to joining the IEDC in July 2015, Schellinger served as the chairman and chief executive officer of CSO Architects. Schellinger joined CSO, one of Indiana's largest architectural firms, in 1987 and was named president and chief executive officer at age 36. Schellinger is a member of both the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.



A South Bend, Indiana, native, Schellinger earned a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Notre Dame. He was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash in 2005 and a career achievement award from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis in 2010. Schellinger currently serves as a board member for AgriNovus, and previously served on the Indianapolis Capital Improvement Board, the Superbowl Host Committee and the Catholic Community Foundation Board of Directors for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. His commitment to leadership has been recognized through honors such as an appointment to the Commandant’s National Security Leader Development program at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and recognition as the Government Relations Member of the Year from AIA Indiana in 2014.