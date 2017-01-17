Verbatim: Governor Holcomb Statement on US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

The following was released on Tues. Feb. 7, 2017 by the Office of Governor Eric Holcomb:



Governor Holcomb Statement on U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

Betsy DeVos has long been a dedicated champion of student achievement. I'm delighted with her confirmation and look forward to partnering with her and Superintendent McCormick as we all seek to ensure every Hoosier student is equipped with a great education that ultimately leads to a rewarding career.