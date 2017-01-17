February 07, 2017 3:50 PM
Verbatim: Governor Holcomb Statement on US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
The following was released on Tues. Feb. 7, 2017 by the Office of Governor Eric Holcomb:
Governor Holcomb Statement on U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement on the confirmation of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
Betsy DeVos has long been a dedicated champion of student achievement. I'm delighted with her confirmation and look forward to partnering with her and Superintendent McCormick as we all seek to ensure every Hoosier student is equipped with a great education that ultimately leads to a rewarding career.