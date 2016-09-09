Verbatim: Governor Pence Issues Statement on Record Labor Force, Number of Employed Hoosiers

The following was released on Tues., Sept. 20, 2016 by the Office of Governor Mike Pence:



Indianapolis – Governor Mike Pence today issued the following statement regarding news that Indiana set all-time highs in total labor force (3,379,290) and total number of employed (3,226,385). The report, issued by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD), shows that Indiana’s unemployment rate decreased 0.1 percent to 4.5 percent in August, marking a 3.9 percent drop since January 2013. Indiana’s labor force, a measure of Hoosiers employed or seeking employment, has increased 78,756, with 77,113 finding employment, since the start of the year and by nearly 200,000 since January 2013. Indiana’s labor force participation rate is currently at 65.5 percent, compared to the national rate of 62.8 percent. In addition, August is the 14th consecutive month that Indiana has recorded private-sector employment above the previous peak level in March 2000.

“From the onset of my administration, we have worked to make sure creating jobs is Job One,” said Governor Pence. “Today’s news that Indiana has reached all-time highs in both total labor force and total number of employed Hoosiers speaks volumes about the importance of a low-regulation, low-tax environment. And with our unemployment rate dropping yet again, it’s clear that these policies are what makes Indiana a state that works for business. I’m thankful to the companies all across our state who have chosen to grow or expand their operations in Indiana, and I’m thankful to the men and women of our unmatched Hoosier workforce who help make these companies successful.”