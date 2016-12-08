Verbatim: Governor-elect Holcomb Makes Public Safety Appointments and Reappointments

The following was released on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 from the office of Eric Holcomb:

Indianapolis – Governor-elect Eric Holcomb announced today that Bryan Langley will serve as the Director or the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Rob Carter will serve as the Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Corrections. Reappointments include Dave Murtaugh as the Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Institute, Ed Littlejohn as Director of the Indiana State Department of Toxicology, and Gwen Horth as Chairman of the Indiana Parole Board.

Each appointment and reappointment will go into effect on January 9, 2017.

Bryan Langley, Director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security:

"Safety is a driving priority for me," said Governor-elect Eric Holcomb. “Bryan brings a wealth of experience from the federal and corporate sectors to serve Hoosiers in this role, and I look forward to working closely with him to ensure our state is ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Bryan Langley works as the Global Security Manager at Cummins, Inc. Previously, he was a Senior Consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton Consulting. He worked in the White House from 2005-2009 as the U.S. Assistant Chief of Protocol, and served in various roles on the Bush-Cheney campaign. He also worked in Washington, D.C. in the Department of Education. Brian has a degree in Criminal Justice from California State University-Bakersfield.

Rob Carter, Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Corrections:

“Rob has served Hoosiers as a sheriff, a valued member of the Ivy Tech staff, and the head of Indiana's Department of Natural Resources," said Governor-elect Eric Holcomb. "His unique experiences and capabilities give me every confidence that he will serve Indiana well in this role."

Carter has served as the Executive Director of Statewide Security & Safety at Ivy Tech Community College since 2013.Previously, he served as Director of the Indiana's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) where he managed over 1,000 full-time employees and was the main point of contact to the Indiana General Assembly, Congressional Delegation and the US Department of Interior, as well as the US Army Corps of Engineers and the National Resources Conservation Services (NRCS).Carter also served on the Indiana Counter Terrorism and Security Council and was a key player in the streamlining of DNR permit efficiency. In addition, he was an integral part of the Governor’s Healthy River Initiative and has acquired and protected over 50,000 acres of land and recreational trails. Carter has also previously served as Director of DNR’s Division of Law Enforcement after spending16 years serving in the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. He was twice elected Sheriff in both 1998 and 2002 and was the youngest elected Sheriff in Indiana at age 32.Carter earned his Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from Ivy Tech Community College and will complete his Bachelor of Science in Public Safety from Franklin University in June. He also graduated with honors from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Reappointments include:

Dave Murtaugh, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Institute:

"This institute plays a vital role in Indiana's criminal justice system, as well as providing services to victims," said Governor-elect Eric Holcomb. "Dave has served Indiana well in this role, and Hoosiers have every reason to believe he will continue to serve them well in the future."

Dave Murtaugh has served as the Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Institute since his appointment by Governor Mike Pence in 2015.He previously served as Senior Advisor in the Office of United States Senator Dan Coats after serving eight years as a United States Marshal. He also served as Acting Deputy Director for State, Local, and Tribal Affairs in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy during his tenure as U.S. Marshal. Murtaugh began his career at the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, where he moved up the ranks, serving as Patrolman, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain-Commander of the Enforcement Division, and eventually as sheriff for two terms. Murtaugh earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University – Northwest and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Ed Littlejohn, Director of the Indiana State Department of Toxicology:

Ed Littlejohn was appointed to be the Director of the Indiana State Department of Toxicology in 2012 by Governor Mitch Daniels. Previously, he was the laboratory commander for the Indiana State Police. Ed served in the Indiana State Police for 38 years, including 34 years in various laboratory and forensic roles. He began his ISP career as a road patrol officer in 1974 and became a polygraph examiner in 1978. He became laboratory manager of the ISP Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory in 1983 and served in that capacity for 10 years before joining the state laboratory division in Indianapolis in 1993. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Purdue University in Fort Wayne.

Gwen Horth, Chairman of the Indiana Parole Board:

Gwen Horth was appointed to serve as the Chairman of the Parole Board in February of 2015.Horth graduated from Valparaiso University, is a founding board member of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana and has been a volunteer at the Indiana Women’s Prison for several years. Previously, Horth served as chair of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) Nominating Committee, as Washington Township Trustee in Marion County and as an aide to former Indianapolis Mayor Steve Goldsmith.