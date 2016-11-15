More The Scoop
- Verbatim: HU approved for agricultural education program November 28, 2016 10:33
- Verbatim: Duke Energy's Marketing Partnership Program awards $5,000 grant to Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership November 28, 2016 10:10
- Verbatim: Pathfinder 12th annual Turkey Trot November 24, 2016 11:46
- Verbatim: Bob Chase dies at 90 November 24, 2016 11:21
- VERBATIM: Manchester announces nation's only online PGx master's degree November 21, 2016 9:36
- Verbatim: Indiana jobs up, unemployment down November 18, 2016 10:23
- Verbatim: Manchester receives $300,000 grant November 18, 2016 10:20
- Verbatim: Partnership touts NE Indiana economic data November 18, 2016 10:07
- Verbatim: South Fort Wayne to get additional leaf collection November 17, 2016 4:47 PM
- Verbatim: Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority reach agreement on future of operation of ambulance services November 17, 2016 10:00
- Verbatim: Ware family gifts $250,000 to Huntington University November 16, 2016 11:20
- Reiners pledge major gift to MTI Center November 15, 2016 11:54
“We are very pleased that our new agricultural education program has been approved by the Indiana Department of Education. This new major will allow us to expand our support for the agricultural sector in Indiana. There is currently a shortage of agriculture teachers in Indiana high schools and this program joins our already strong offerings in education and agribusiness,” stated Dr. Michael Wanous, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty.
“The Huntington University Teacher Education Program is excited to be able to join with Agricultural Studies in offering an option for students in Indiana and the surrounding area to prepare for a career in Agricultural Education in the context of a small, private, faith-based institution. We believe this will be an educational option that many students will find attractive and we look forward to helping these students prepare for this important career,” stated Dr. Terrell Peace, director of graduate & undergraduate teacher education.
“I have seen considerable interest in Ag Education among our current students as well as prospective students. We have also received encouragement from ag teachers, farmers, agribusiness and agbiosciences professionals, and others who are excited to see this offered at HU,” said Dr. Raymond Porter, director of the Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies. “The Education Department here at HU is top-notch and has a fantastic track record of training teachers in other disciplines. We want to make Huntington a top choice for those who see their future in preparing secondary and middle-school students for careers in agriculture and agricultural science.”