Verbatim: Hagerman recommended construction manager for first riverfront phase

The Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Progress continues to be made on riverfront development efforts. The Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department will recommend The Hagerman Group, a construction management and general construction company based in Fort Wayne, to be construction manager of the first phase of riverfront development. This recommendation is subject to Park Board and City Council approval.

The Hagerman Group is privately owned and consists of two operational companies, Hagerman Construction Corporation (HCC) and Hagerman, Incorporated (HI). HI provides general contracting, construction management, design-build and owner’s representative services. The firm was founded in 1908 and maintains Indiana offices in Fort Wayne and Fishers. The company is a family-owned business and is currently in its fourth generation of Hagerman leadership.

The contract investment would be $753,700, part of the projected construction investment which will not exceed $20 million. The first phase of riverfront development will be focused on the public spaces in a park setting and the projected construction investment will not exceed $20 million. Development would occur on the south and north sides of the St. Marys River between Harrison Street and the historic Wells Street Bridge. Highlights of the plans include a promenade, park pavilion, event lawn, entry plaza with sculpture/signage, urban bioswale, educational water feature, urban streetscape, central plaza, urban riverfront terraces, elevated boardwalk, dock, interactive sculpture, and children’s play area.

The recommendation is scheduled to be introduced to City Council on Tuesday, December 6, with possible discussion and passage on Tuesday, December 13. The Park Board will consider the recommendation at its meeting on Thursday, December 8.

For the construction phase to begin, the Park Board is in the process of acquiring three properties along Superior and Harrison streets.

The team leading the design work is Riverworks Design Group, comprised of Design Collaborative, Forum Studio, Hoch Associates, Engineering Resources, American Structurepoint, and One Lucky Guitar.

Residents wanting to stay connected to the Riverfront Fort Wayne initiative may visit www.RiverfrontFW.org.