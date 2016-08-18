September 02, 2016 12:45 PM
Verbatim: Herbicide treatments to begin Tuesday
The Journal Gazette
FORT WAYNE DISTRICT -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that herbicide treatments are scheduled for various counties throughout INDOT’s Fort Wayne District, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, weather permitting.
Motorists may encounter slow-moving vehicles on state and federal roadways (listed below), as crews work to spray more than 4,000 acres of state right-of-way for invasive/noxious. With effective herbicide applications, INDOT can improve roadside appearance while reducing costs to taxpayers. For more details on INDOT’s Mowing and Vegetation Management Plan, visit www.in.gov/indot/3262.htm.
Counties and roadways to be treated include:
* Allen County: S.R. 1, S.R. 37, S.R. 101 and U.S. 33;
* DeKalb County: S.R. 1, S.R. 4, S.R. 8, S.R. 101, S.R. 327, S.R. 427 and U.S. 6;
* Elkhart County: S.R. 4, S.R. 13, S.R. 15, S.R. 19, S.R. 119, S.R. 120, U.S. 6, U.S. 20 and U.S. 33;
* Kosciusko County: S.R. 13, S.R. 15 and S.R. 19;
* LaGrange County: S.R. 3, S.R. 5, S.R. 9, S.R. 120 and U.S. 20;
* Noble County: S.R. 5, S.R. 8, S.R. 9, S.R. 205 and U.S. 33;
* Steuben County: S.R. 1, S.R. 4, S.R. 120, S.R. 427, S.R. 827, and U.S. 20.
This project was awarded to The Daltons for $97,000 and is expected to be completed by early October.