Verbatim: Herbicide treatments to begin Tuesday

FORT WAYNE DISTRICT -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that herbicide treatments are scheduled for various counties throughout INDOT’s Fort Wayne District, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, weather permitting.

Motorists may encounter slow-moving vehicles on state and federal roadways (listed below), as crews work to spray more than 4,000 acres of state right-of-way for invasive/noxious. With effective herbicide applications, INDOT can improve roadside appearance while reducing costs to taxpayers. For more details on INDOT’s Mowing and Vegetation Management Plan, visit www.in.gov/indot/3262.htm.

Counties and roadways to be treated include:

* Allen County: S.R. 1, S.R. 37, S.R. 101 and U.S. 33;

* DeKalb County: S.R. 1, S.R. 4, S.R. 8, S.R. 101, S.R. 327, S.R. 427 and U.S. 6;

* Elkhart County: S.R. 4, S.R. 13, S.R. 15, S.R. 19, S.R. 119, S.R. 120, U.S. 6, U.S. 20 and U.S. 33;

* Kosciusko County: S.R. 13, S.R. 15 and S.R. 19;

* LaGrange County: S.R. 3, S.R. 5, S.R. 9, S.R. 120 and U.S. 20;

* Noble County: S.R. 5, S.R. 8, S.R. 9, S.R. 205 and U.S. 33;

* Steuben County: S.R. 1, S.R. 4, S.R. 120, S.R. 427, S.R. 827, and U.S. 20.

This project was awarded to The Daltons for $97,000 and is expected to be completed by early October.