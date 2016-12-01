Verbatim: Human-trafficking awareness event

The Victory Noll Center issued the following news release today:

HUNTINGTON — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The Northeast Indiana Anti-Trafficking Network will be hosting a day of education and training at Victory Noll Center, 1900 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN.

“It Happens Here: Human Trafficking in Indiana” will take place on Friday, January 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day will begin with various breakout sessions focused on topics like what human trafficking is, the trends in the region and state, and how to talk with and assist victims of trafficking. Also as part of the day, a human trafficking survivor will share their personal story. There will also be a panel comprised of service providers, law enforcement, and former victims discussing what steps to take to help put an end to human trafficking in Indiana.

The cost to attend is $35 and includes lunch. Please register by January 17. Registration can be done online by visiting www.victorynollcenter.org/social-justice-formation or by calling the office at (260) 200-1740.

The retreat will be held on the beautiful Victory Noll campus, located at 1900 W. Park Drive in Huntington.