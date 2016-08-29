Verbatim: Huntington reaps Regional Cities money

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. issued the following news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 15, 2016) – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has approved Regional Cities Initiative funding to support the development of multi-use trails in Huntington County, advancing quality of place and increasing connectivity in northeast Indiana.



The Little River Trail project will add more than three-quarters of a mile of trails for pedestrians and bicyclists. In addition, the project will include streetscape improvements along Jefferson Street and Riverside Drive, adding wayfinding signage and constructing a pavilion and resting area near the Erie Rail Trail Bridge. The project will connect downtown Huntington with the expansive regional trail network along the Little River.



Total Project Investment: $1.05 million

State funding: $263,390



Quotes:

"Across the state, Indiana businesses are growing with the support of a low-cost, low-tax business climate, allowing job creators to add nearly 150,000 new Hoosier jobs since 2013,” said Governor Mike Pence. “The goal of the Indiana Regional Cities Initiative is to support and supplement the great work being carried out by Hoosier businesses by creating vibrant and engaging communities for employees to live, work and play. The Little River Trail project will create more safe and scenic outdoor spaces for Hoosiers, providing more health and wellness opportunities and advancing the quality of place in northeast Indiana."



“The Little River Trail Phase 4 project is a game changer for Huntington. It is the first step in a long range plan of adding nine miles of trails in nine years," said Huntington Mayor Brooks L. Fetters. "We understand the opportunity and vitality that trails bring to a community. In speaking with local industry leaders, the general consensus is that in order for Huntington to attract next generation talent we must invest in the quality of life improvements that people desire. We do this by constructing quality of life pieces that create a community where people want to live.”