Verbatim: IPFW recognized for dental hygiene program excellence

The following was released on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 by IPFW:

FORT WAYNE, Ind.- Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne's (IPFW) program for dental hygiene has been recognized as one of the best in the nation by The Community for Accredited Online Schools ( http://ipfw.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=b48b5071fb345f72f528ad4b3&id=ef12e87f73&e=774bde127b ) . As a leading resource for higher education and college accreditation information, the site released its annual ranking for the 2016-2017 school year, honoring IPFW as the 20th Best Dental Hygiene Program in the Nation among four-year schools.

"We wanted to highlight schools like Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, who are striving for excellence in education," said Doug Jones, CEO and Founder of the Community for Accredited Online Schools. "These colleges offer an exceptional educational experience, upholding rigorous accreditation standards and showing an overall commitment to maximizing student success."

In order for universities to qualify for this ranking they must hold public or private not-for-profit status and carry institutional accreditation. Top schools are determined by using a value-based methodology that analyzes more than a dozen qualitative and quantitative data points.

For a complete list of dental hygiene programs for 2016-2017 and more information on the methodology used to rank each school, visit the following page: