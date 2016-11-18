December 01, 2016 9:30 AM
Verbatim: IPFW recognized for dental hygiene program excellence
More The Scoop
- Verbatim: IPFW recognized for dental hygiene program excellence December 01, 2016 9:30 AM
- Verbatim: Parkview partners with Empowered Sports December 01, 2016 8:13 AM
- Verbatim: Rep. Rokita statement on nomination of Dr. Tom Price for HHS Secretary November 29, 2016 10:11 AM
- Verbatim: Coats Congratulates Seema Verma on Nomination for CMS Administrator November 29, 2016 9:00 AM
- Verbatim: HU approved for agricultural education program November 28, 2016 10:33 AM
- Verbatim: Duke Energy's Marketing Partnership Program awards $5,000 grant to Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership November 28, 2016 10:10 AM
- Verbatim: Pathfinder 12th annual Turkey Trot November 24, 2016 11:46 AM
- Verbatim: Bob Chase dies at 90 November 24, 2016 11:21 AM
- VERBATIM: Manchester announces nation's only online PGx master's degree November 21, 2016 9:36 AM
- Verbatim: Indiana jobs up, unemployment down November 18, 2016 10:23 AM
- Verbatim: Manchester receives $300,000 grant November 18, 2016 10:20 AM
- Verbatim: Partnership touts NE Indiana economic data November 18, 2016 10:07 AM
The following was released on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 by IPFW:
------------------------------------------------------------
FORT WAYNE, Ind.- Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne's (IPFW) program for dental hygiene has been recognized as one of the best in the nation by The Community for Accredited Online Schools (http://ipfw.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=b48b5071fb345f72f528ad4b3&id=ef12e87f73&e=774bde127b) . As a leading resource for higher education and college accreditation information, the site released its annual ranking for the 2016-2017 school year, honoring IPFW as the 20th Best Dental Hygiene Program in the Nation among four-year schools.
"We wanted to highlight schools like Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, who are striving for excellence in education," said Doug Jones, CEO and Founder of the Community for Accredited Online Schools. "These colleges offer an exceptional educational experience, upholding rigorous accreditation standards and showing an overall commitment to maximizing student success."
In order for universities to qualify for this ranking they must hold public or private not-for-profit status and carry institutional accreditation. Top schools are determined by using a value-based methodology that analyzes more than a dozen qualitative and quantitative data points.
For a complete list of dental hygiene programs for 2016-2017 and more information on the methodology used to rank each school, visit the following page:
For more information about the IPFW Dental Hygiene program, please contact Brenda Valliere, director of dental hygiene and clinical assistant professor of dental education, at (260) 481-6902, or vallierb@ipfw.edu.