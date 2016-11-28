Verbatim: Indiana National Guard F-35 basing decision

The following was released on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 by Indiana National Guard:

INDIANAPOLIS - Air Force officials announced today that the 122nd Fighter Wing and Indiana National Guard were not selected to receive F-35 fighter jets at this time.

The Fort Wayne base was among several air bases being considered in the open and deliberate process.

"This decision is not a negative reflection on the highly awarded, 122nd Fighter Wing or the great northeast Indiana community we serve," said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard.

The 122nd Fighter Wing is a combat proven and tested, extremely skilled A-10C unit and will continue to employ its capabilities in defense of local communities, state and nation and across the globe.

"We are certain that, even though we were not selected for this round of F-35 basing considerations, that we will have a fighter at the base for years to come," said Carr.

The airmen of the 122nd Fighter Wing remain postured and ready for any state- and national-level missions.

"As we sustain superior, demonstrated performance as the premier A-10C Fighter Wing in the combat Air Force and posture Blacksnakes for transition to the next generation of fighter aircraft, our airmen continue to be focused on protecting this community and its fine citizens with integrity, excellence and professionalism," said Col. Patrick Renwick, 122nd Fighter Wing commander.

"The men and women of the 122nd have affirmed themselves as true professionals dedicated to our state and our country," said Col. Renwick. "As the Blacksnakes press forward, we do so as the proven choice to provide worldwide decisive firepower and agile combat support to the combatant commanders, and the first choice in support of homeland operations.