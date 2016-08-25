September 10, 2016 12:23 PM
Verbatim: Indiana Rail Safety Week
More The Scoop
- Verbatim: Indiana Rail Safety Week September 10, 2016 12:23 PM
- Verbatim: Commissioners oppose end to tax on new business equipment September 09, 2016 8:29 AM
- Verbatim: FWA partners with Newark Liberty International Airport September 07, 2016 8:44 AM
- Verbatim: DeKalb Central statement about grief counseling September 03, 2016 9:58 AM
- Verbatim: Herbicide treatments to begin Tuesday September 02, 2016 12:45 PM
- Verbatim: Narcan administered on Bluffton man who took heroine August 31, 2016 11:30 PM
- Verbatim: Fort Wayne Bids on 25 NCAA Championships for 2018-2022 August 30, 2016 10:47 AM
- Verbatim: Lutheran Cancer Center Earns Outstanding Achievement Award August 29, 2016 12:52 PM
- Parkview Heart Institute receives Beacon Award for Excellence for exceptional patient care, healthy work environment August 29, 2016 10:13 AM
- Verbatim: Embassy Theatre reaps Regional Cities money August 26, 2016 7:39 AM
- Verbatim: Tornadoes confirmed in Allen, Adams counties August 25, 2016 3:56 PM
- Verbatim: Commissioners' statement on tornado recovery efforts August 25, 2016 1:46 PM
Indiana State Police issued the following news release today:
(Indianapolis, IN) - Governor Mike Pence has declared September 11-17, 2016 as Indiana Rail Safety Week. Indiana Operation Lifesaver along with Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin Operation Lifesaver Programs are partnering together for the first Midwest Rail Safety Week. Our hope is to increase public awareness by working together on a multi-state rail safety week. Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation, local law enforcement and railroad companies have partnered together to raise public awareness about the dangers of disregarding railroad crossings laws and trespassing on railroad property.
“Train versus car collisions are completely preventable,” states Jessica Feder, Executive Director of Indiana Operation Lifesaver. “Indiana law enforcement agencies and railroad special agents will be out monitoring railroad crossings and checking for trespassers during rail safety week. We want the public to know how important it is to pay attention at railroad crossings and that trespassing on railroad tracks and property is dangerous and illegal.”
Indiana Operation Lifesaver has scheduled numerous enforcement blitzes throughout Indiana involving law enforcement agencies. There will also be PSA’s throughout the state, safety information distributed at college campuses, booths at statewide festivals and events, social media blitzes, collision investigation training, messages on the INDOT dynamic highway signs and media coverage of events. Indiana Operation Lifesaver is taking a proactive lead in the elimination of trespassing and pedestrian fatalities at railroad crossings.
In 2015, there were 118 railroad crossing collisions resulting in 39 people injured and 12 fatalities in the state of Indiana. Indiana is currently ranked 4th nationally for railroad crossing collisions. The Hoosier State had 13 trespasser deaths last year as well as 14 injuries.
“We are constantly striving to improve our statistics with both crossing collisions and trespasser incidents,” said Feder. “We encourage everyone to take these warning devices seriously and pay attention at all railroad crossings. It’s the law and it could save your life!”
Indiana Operation Lifesaver is a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating collisions, deaths and injuries at highway-rail grade intersections and on railroad rights-of-way through public education, engineering and enforcement. To learn more about Indiana Operation Lifesaver, please visit us online at www.oli.org or call (812) 528-4327.
This release has been sent at the request of Jessica Feder, Executive Director for Indiana Operation Lifesaver.