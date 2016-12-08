December 19, 2016 1:01 PM
Verbatim: Indiana electors cast historic vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence
The following was released on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 from the Indiana Republican State Committee:
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's 11 electors have cast their Electoral College Vote for President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Governor Mike Pence. The ceremony was officiated by Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson and was held in the Indiana House of Representatives Chamber.
"All 11 of our electors came together with one purpose today- to formally cast Indiana's Electoral College votes for Donald Trump and Mike Pence," said Indiana Republican Party Chairman Jeff Cardwell. "The founding fathers established the electoral college in the United States Constitution, believing that it would be both a buffer and provide fair power to all states regardless of size. We are honored to be part of the process today, and look forward to January 20, 2017."
In the history of Indiana casting Electoral College votes, there has never been a "faithless elector"- an elector who does not vote for the General Election winner. This year, Indiana did not stray from this tradition. Electors were elected during Congressional District meetings by District Chairs, Vice Chairs, Treasurers and Secretaries in April of 2016.
For more information on Indiana's Electors, click here. For more information on the Electoral College, click here.
