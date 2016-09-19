October 06, 2016 6:29 PM
Verbatim: Investigation of voter registration expands to 57 counties
The Journal Gazette
Indiana State Police issued this news release tonight:
Indianapolis – The investigation that began in late August of 2016 alleging the filing of fraudulent voter application information has expanded from the nine counties listed in an October 4, 2016 news release, to a total of 57 Indiana counties as of today’s date of October 6, 2016.
While it is the normal practice of the Indiana State Police to refrain from providing detailed updates of an active investigation, this exception is being made due to the deadline for Indiana voters to register or update their voter registration information by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2016.
Indiana voters may check the accuracy of their voter information by visiting this site: https://indianavoters.in.gov. Updates to voter registration information can also be made from the same site, up to the date of the deadline. The Secretary of State Office is also available to assist voters on regular business days, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST, by calling 866-461-8683.
While it is recommended all Indiana voters should confirm the accuracy of their voter registration information, it is especially prudent for voters who live in the listed counties to verify their voter information. At this point of the on-going investigation it is not possible to determine the number of registered voters that may have been negatively impacted by recent voter registration drive efforts.
The below list includes counties named in previous state police news releases:
1. Adams
2. Allen
3. Bartholomew
4. Benton
5. Blackford
6. Boone
7. Brown
8. Carroll
9. Cass
10. Clark
11. Clay
12. Clinton
13. Daviess
14. Dearborn
15. Decatur
16. DeKalb
17. Delaware
18. Dubois
19. Elkhart
20. Fayette
21. Floyd
22. Franklin
23. Fulton
24. Gibson
25. Grant
26. Greene
27. Hamilton
28. Hancock
29. Harrison
30. Hendricks
31. Henry
32. Howard
33. Huntington
34. Jefferson
35. Jackson
36. Jasper
37. Jay
38. Jefferson
39. Jennings
40. Johnson
41. Knox
42. Kosciusko
43. LaGrange
44. Lake
45. LaPorte
46. Lawrence
47. Madison
48. Marion
49. Marshall
50. Martin
51. Miami
52. Monroe
53. Montgomery
54. Morgan
55. Newton
56. Noble
57. Owen
The Indiana State Police is dedicated to protecting the right for all citizens to be able to cast a valid vote regardless of political party affiliation.