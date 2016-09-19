Verbatim: Investigation of voter registration expands to 57 counties

Indiana State Police issued this news release tonight:

Indianapolis – The investigation that began in late August of 2016 alleging the filing of fraudulent voter application information has expanded from the nine counties listed in an October 4, 2016 news release, to a total of 57 Indiana counties as of today’s date of October 6, 2016.

While it is the normal practice of the Indiana State Police to refrain from providing detailed updates of an active investigation, this exception is being made due to the deadline for Indiana voters to register or update their voter registration information by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2016.

Indiana voters may check the accuracy of their voter information by visiting this site: https://indianavoters.in.gov. Updates to voter registration information can also be made from the same site, up to the date of the deadline. The Secretary of State Office is also available to assist voters on regular business days, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST, by calling 866-461-8683.

While it is recommended all Indiana voters should confirm the accuracy of their voter registration information, it is especially prudent for voters who live in the listed counties to verify their voter information. At this point of the on-going investigation it is not possible to determine the number of registered voters that may have been negatively impacted by recent voter registration drive efforts.

The below list includes counties named in previous state police news releases:

1. Adams

2. Allen

3. Bartholomew

4. Benton

5. Blackford

6. Boone

7. Brown

8. Carroll

9. Cass

10. Clark

11. Clay

12. Clinton

13. Daviess

14. Dearborn

15. Decatur

16. DeKalb

17. Delaware

18. Dubois

19. Elkhart

20. Fayette

21. Floyd

22. Franklin

23. Fulton

24. Gibson

25. Grant

26. Greene

27. Hamilton

28. Hancock

29. Harrison

30. Hendricks

31. Henry

32. Howard

33. Huntington

34. Jefferson

35. Jackson

36. Jasper

37. Jay

38. Jefferson

39. Jennings

40. Johnson

41. Knox

42. Kosciusko

43. LaGrange

44. Lake

45. LaPorte

46. Lawrence

47. Madison

48. Marion

49. Marshall

50. Martin

51. Miami

52. Monroe

53. Montgomery

54. Morgan

55. Newton

56. Noble

57. Owen

The Indiana State Police is dedicated to protecting the right for all citizens to be able to cast a valid vote regardless of political party affiliation.