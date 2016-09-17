October 05, 2016 8:50 AM
Verbatim: JPMorgan Chase Foundation Awards Grant to Brightpoint
The following information was released on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 from Brightpoint:
Fort Wayne, IN - Brightpoint has been awarded a two-year grant of $80,000 from the JPMorgan Chase Foundation to support activities of the Brightpoint Development Fund. The funds will be used for the Small Business Loan program and the Community Loan CenterTM of Northeast Indiana.
The Small Business Loan program provides loans and education to small business owners, start-ups, and entrepreneurs. Loans offered range from $300 to $50,000. More information can be found at www.mybrightpoint.org/loans<http://www.mybrightpoint.org/loans>.
The Community Loan Center of Northeast Indiana (CLCNEIN) offers affordable, small-dollar loans to employees whose employers have signed up for the program. There is no direct cost to the employer to offer this benefit which provides an alternative to payday lenders. More information about this program can be found at www.clcnein.org<http://www.clcnein.org>.
The grant from JPMorgan Chase will fund technical assistance for small business borrowers and loan loss reserves for CLCNEIN.
"We are so grateful for the JPMorgan Chase Foundation's continued support of our programs which help individuals and business owners gain access to affordable capital and financial resources," said Steve Hoffman, Brightpoint President/CEO. "Without grants like this, we would not be able to offer these programs which help communities, families, and individuals create brighter futures."