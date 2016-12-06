Verbatim: Kroger donates more than $126,000

Kroger Co. issued the following news release today:

FORT WAYNE, IN – December 16th – Seven community organizations will have more money to share for the holiday season after a celebration at the DuPont Road Marketplace of The Kroger Co. Mayor Tom Henry joined Kroger to present checks to participants in the recent “Fight Cancer Day,” to the Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” campaign, to Community Harvest Food Bank, the Salvation Army of Fort Wayne, and Coats for Kids.

The largest check represents a record for the organizations involved in “Fight Cancer Day.” The American Cancer Society, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and Francine’s Friends will receive a total of $82,500. The generosity of Kroger customers provided more than $32,000 of that amount through scans at checkout. Kroger donated 3 percent of its sales on “Fight Cancer Day.” That contribution provided an additional $50,000.

The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program received more than $30,000. Once again, customer generosity is important to the success of the toy drive. From August into November, customers donated $4,203 into coin boxes at their neighborhood Kroger. The Marines collected toys at 17 area Kroger stores. The value of the toys is $26,000.

Fighting hunger is a year-round philanthropic commitment for Kroger. The problem is especially poignant during the holiday season. To help make sure your Hoosier neighbors have enough food on the table, Kroger has a $12,000 check for the Community Harvest Food Bank.

“Coats for Kids” and the Salvation Army of Fort Wayne each receive a check for $1,000. That is a combined total of $126,703.

“Kroger is honored to have joined forces, again, with the American Cancer Society, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and Francine’s Friends,” said Katie Wolfram, president of the Kroger Central Division. “Their compassion for community service is endless. And it needs to be because we still haven’t beaten cancer. But, every day, researchers get closer to finding a cure and Kroger is honored to help support their work.”

“Kroger is also uniquely qualified to fight the threat of food insecurity,” Wolfram said. “More than 89,000 of our northeastern Indiana neighbors wonder where they’ll find their next meal. Our contribution to Community Harvest enhances the Kroger commitment to putting food on every table, so no one goes to bed hungry."

"Our contributions to Coats for Kids, Toys for Tots, and the Salvation Army prove that “Kroger Cares for Fort Wayne” is not just an empty phrase. We truly care for the people of this area. We want them warm and well fed. And we want them to experience the joy of the holiday season.”