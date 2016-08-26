Verbatim: My United Way 2-1-1 Announces Launch of Texting Option

The following was released on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 by United Way:

FORT WAYNE (September 7, 2016) – My United Way 2-1-1 is launching a new option to reach even more residents in need. My United Way 2-1-1 now offers texting to residents. Specialists have spent the past month training on responding to texts and testing the option prior to releasing it to the public.

My United Way 2-1-1 is joining the texting program with six other state centers. Three centers have been running the program since early 2016 and the additional three joined in the past month. The My United Way 2-1-1 Service Center is housed in and run by United Way of Allen County and regularly handles nearly 46,000 calls annually and 20,000 database searches.

“We have a significant number of individuals that are currently unable to reach us because they have prepaid phones. Once they run out of minutes for the month, they can no longer call us, but they still have unlimited texting,” said Tiffany Bailey, Vice President of Community Impact for United Way of Allen County. “This was just a natural next step to meet that need.”

Texting will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and residents that send a text outside of those hours will receive a message asking them to try again during that time frame. To text 2-1-1, individuals can text their zip code to 898-211.

2-1-1 is a national dialing code for free, confidential 24-hour access to nearly 6,000 health and human services, such as housing, shelter, food, legal aid, clothing, counseling, utility assistance, health care, transportation and more. 2-1-1 Specialists are trained to help callers identify their needs and determine what agency or program will best meet their needs.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide texting to our community,” said David Nicole, President and CEO of United Way of Allen County. “We know our residents need additional ways to connect to 2-1-1 and the services we provide. We are now able to expand our capacity to include calls, web and texting.”