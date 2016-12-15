December 22, 2016 10:34 AM
Verbatim: NIPSCO donates $110,000 to charities
The Northern Indiana Public Service Co. issued the following news release today:
Merrillville, Ind. — NIPSCO wraps up another year of holiday giving by donating more than $110,000 to 15 local charitable organizations, including the employee-driven annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, which raised $15,450 for local Toys for Tots organizations and shelters across northern Indiana.
“Our employees have been very generous with both the time and contributions,” said Larry Graham, executive director of communications and public affairs. “Every year, they surprise us with how selfless they are by how much they give back to local organizations and families in need.”
From bake sales to gift wrapping to their first “NIPSCO Market,” employees came up with creative ways to raise money for the campaign.
“We got creative and came up with our ‘ChristNIPSCOmarket,’ which is based off of Chicago’s Christkindlemarket,” said Graham. “Our goal was to create a fun environment, while having a number of fundraising initiatives in one place.”
At the market, employees had the opportunity to purchase and participate in a number of activities, including a hot chocolate bar, raffle and cake walk. All of the proceeds from these efforts contributed to this year’s campaign.
In addition to their fundraising initiatives, employees continue to give back through volunteering in the communities where they live and work.