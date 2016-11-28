Verbatim: Parkview Regional Medical Center earns 2016 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award

The following was released on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 from Parkview Health:

FORT WAYNE, IND. (December 7, 2016) - The Leapfrog Group announced today Parkview Regional Medical Center has been named a 2016 Top Hospital. This is the first time the hospital has been recognized with this prestigious distinction, showcasing its commitment to patient safety and quality. Parkview Regional Medical Center is one of only two Indiana hospitals to receive the award.

"At Parkview, excellent care is at the heart of everything we do," said Ben Miles, president, Parkview Regional Medical Center and affiliates. "We work to provide compassionate, collaborative care that meets the patient where they are in their health journey. Being named a Top Hospital is recognition that our teams are highly focused on providing the highest quality and most integrated care available in our region, and I'm honored to serve alongside them."

Parkview Regional Medical Center received a Top General Hospital distinction, and was one of 115 Top Hospitals recognized across the country. The list includes:

* 9 Top Children's Hospitals

* 56 Top General Hospitals

* 21 Top Rural Hospitals

* 29 Top Teaching Hospitals

The selection of Top Hospitals is based on the results of the 2016 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care and a hospital's ability to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year's Top Hospital Methodology http://www.leapfroggroup.org/sites/default/files/Files/2016%20Top%20Hospitals%20Methodology.pdf

"Being acknowledged as a Top Hospital is an incredible feat achieved by only six percent of hospitals nationwide," said Leah Binder, president and CEO, The Leapfrog Group. "With this honor, Parkview Regional Medical Center has established its commitment to safer and higher quality care. Providing this level of care to patients in northeast Indiana requires motivation and drive from every team member. I congratulate the board, staff and clinicians, whose efforts made this honor possible."