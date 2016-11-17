Verbatim: Parkview partners with Empowered Sports

Parkview Health issued the following news release today:



FORT WAYNE, IND. (December 1, 2016) – Parkview Sports Medicine and Empowered Sports Club today announced that Parkview Sports Medicine will be the club’s exclusive athletic training and rehabilitation partner. Construction has begun on a new state-of-the-art facility within the existing sports club for Athletes with Purpose and Parkview Athletic Rehabilitation, offering the club’s members convenient access to the Parkview Sports Medicine continuum of care. Parkview Sports Medicine is leasing 13,000 square feet of Empowered Sports Club. The initial phase of the project will include a 5,500 square foot renovation on the main level, expected to open in February 2017.

“Our goal is to give our members the tools and programming they need to enjoy their sport, including the best resources possible to help them reach their peak performance,” said William Robbins, president, Empowered Sports Club. “The Parkview Sports Medicine team of athletic trainers, physical therapists and physicians provide the region’s most comprehensive care and this partnership will allow our athletes to thrive as they grow within their respective sport.”

“At Parkview Sports Medicine, we partner with athletes to tailor a personalized sports training and care plan that helps them achieve their unique goals,” said Tommy Schoegler, director, Parkview Sports Medicine. “Our team is looking forward to working with the members of Empowered Sports Club, including their large adult fitness community, as they grow and develop in the games they love.”

Empowered Sports Club is located on Lima Road just north of Carroll Road. Their 68,000 square foot facility offers indoor tennis, sand and hard courts; a complete fitness center with spin and aerobics studios; a smoothie café; and a pro shop for gear and tennis racquet stringing. Empowered Sports Club is also home to Chiropractic Sports Medicine Fort Wayne and Kinetic Revelation Academy of Dance and the Arts. For more information, visit www.empoweredsportsclub.com.