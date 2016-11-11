Verbatim: Pathfinder 12th annual Turkey Trot

Pathfinder Services Inc. issued the following news release today:



Huntington, IN (November 24, 2016) - More than 1025 runners and walkers raised more than $26,000 for the children and families served by Pathfinder Kids Kampus Thanksgiving morning during the 12th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run and one-mile Turkey Trail family fun walk in Huntington.

Cody White of

Fort Wayne

,

IN

won the overall male competition with a time of

15:36

, followed by overall female winner Kirstin Alles of

Ligonier

,

IN

with a time of

19:49

. Matt Kimbrell of

Muncie

,

IN

placed second overall and Brittany Sloan of

Wabash

,

IN

was the second female to cross the finish line. Complete results can be found at

www.kidskampus.org

and pictures of the event are available at

www.facebook.com/PathfinderKidsKampusTurkeyTrot5K

Ronald McDonald kicked off the community event at 8 a.m. at the Host Sponsor, McDonald’s of Huntington. From there, runners and walkers made their way through Huntington University, to Parkview Huntington Hospital, past Pathfinder Kids Kampus and returned to McDonald’s. McDonald’s staff provided participants and over 50 volunteers with breakfast after the race and walk. All proceeds from the event benefit the children and families served at Pathfinder Kids Kampus.

McDonald’s awarded overall winners with $100 cash prizes and customized Turkey Trot water bottles and Pathfinder Services 50th Anniversary story books were presented to the 1st and 2nd place male and female finisher in each 5 year age group. The event was timed by eRunner Timing and Results.

McDonald’s was the generous host sponsor for the event, while Cardinal Family Medicine was the Main Sponsor and PNC Bank was the lead sponsor. Additional sponsors included Parkview Huntington Hospital, David Culp & Co., Fort Wayne Metals, Novae, PHD, Indiana Physical Therapy, and 3 Rivers Running Company. The Huntington County Emergency Management assisted in course safety for the event.

Pathfinder Kids Kampus, Huntington, offers Early Head Start programming for children 0 to 3 and expectant mothers, along with child care for children from 6 weeks to age 12 and preschool. Pathfinder Kids Kampus is a Level 3 Paths to QUALITY Provider and is the only licensed child care center in Huntington County. Pathfinder Kids Kampus can be found on the web at www.kidskampus.org Call 260-356-0123 for details.

Pathfinder Services, Inc. is a not-for-profit comprehensive human and community development organization headquartered in Huntington, where it was founded in 1966. In addition to Huntington County, Pathfinder Services also serves individuals and families in Adams, Allen, Dekalb, Elkhart, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, St. Joe, Starke, Stueben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley Counties. Additional information about Pathfinder Services can be found at www.pathfinderservices.org