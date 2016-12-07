Verbatim: Preventing Frozen Pipes

The following was released on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 by the City of Fort Wayne:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – With wind chill dropping temperatures below zero in the next few days City Utilities reminds customers to take precautions to prevent frozen water pipes and meters.

• Run a trickle of water, about the diameter of a pencil lead, to keep a steady flow through pipes and meters.

• Open doors below sinks, especially if the sink is against an exterior wall. Opening the cabinet doors will allow warm air to reach the pipes.

• Use a space heater to keep warm air circulating around drains and water pipes.

• Keep garage doors closed to protect water meters that might be in an unseated garage.

• If the meter is outdoors in a pit, be sure the lid is not broken or missing.

Reporting an Issue

Residents who have no water and suspect that it's because of a frozen meter should call 311 to report it. If it's after hours a recording offers an option to connect directly to the water maintenance dispatcher.