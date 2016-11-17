November 29, 2016 10:11 AM
Verbatim: Rep. Rokita statement on nomination of Dr. Tom Price for HHS Secretary
The nomination of Dr. Price is a huge win for the American People
More The Scoop
- Verbatim: Rep. Rokita statement on nomination of Dr. Tom Price for HHS Secretary November 29, 2016 10:11 AM
- Verbatim: Coats Congratulates Seema Verma on Nomination for CMS Administrator November 29, 2016 9:00 AM
- Verbatim: HU approved for agricultural education program November 28, 2016 10:33 AM
- Verbatim: Duke Energy's Marketing Partnership Program awards $5,000 grant to Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership November 28, 2016 10:10 AM
- Verbatim: Pathfinder 12th annual Turkey Trot November 24, 2016 11:46 AM
- Verbatim: Bob Chase dies at 90 November 24, 2016 11:21 AM
- VERBATIM: Manchester announces nation's only online PGx master's degree November 21, 2016 9:36 AM
- Verbatim: Indiana jobs up, unemployment down November 18, 2016 10:23 AM
- Verbatim: Manchester receives $300,000 grant November 18, 2016 10:20 AM
- Verbatim: Partnership touts NE Indiana economic data November 18, 2016 10:07 AM
- Verbatim: South Fort Wayne to get additional leaf collection November 17, 2016 4:47 PM
- Verbatim: Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority reach agreement on future of operation of ambulance services November 17, 2016 10:00 AM
Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Todd Rokita released the following statement after President-elect Trump announced the nomination of Dr. Tom Price for the Secretary of Health and Human Services position.
"I want to congratulate my friend and colleague Dr. Tom Price on his nomination for Health and Human Services Secretary.
"Dr. Price’s career as a medical practitioner and as the Chairman of the House Budget Committee make him uniquely qualified for this position. As the architect of the Republican alternative to Obamacare, Dr. Price is now in a position to help President-elect Trump replace Obamacare with a patient centered plan. The nomination of Dr. Price is a huge win for the American people."