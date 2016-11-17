Verbatim: Rep. Rokita statement on nomination of Dr. Tom Price for HHS Secretary



Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Todd Rokita released the following statement after President-elect Trump announced the nomination of Dr. Tom Price for the Secretary of Health and Human Services position.

"I want to congratulate my friend and colleague Dr. Tom Price on his nomination for Health and Human Services Secretary.

"Dr. Price’s career as a medical practitioner and as the Chairman of the House Budget Committee make him uniquely qualified for this position. As the architect of the Republican alternative to Obamacare, Dr. Price is now in a position to help President-elect Trump replace Obamacare with a patient centered plan. The nomination of Dr. Price is a huge win for the American people."