Verbatim: September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month

The following was released on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 by the Fort Wayne Urban League:

The Fort Wayne Urban League is in collaboration with the Timothy Lymon Foundation to push for greater awareness of Sickle Cell Disease. Each Thursday evening in September from 6pm – 8pm during South Side Session (free live music concert performance out on the plaza of the Urban League) a representative will be present to share information on the disease – what are the symptoms and how you can help.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects people of many racial and ethnic groups. In the United States, 90,000 to 100,000 people?mainly Blacks or African Americans?have SCD. The disease occurs among about 1 of every 500 Black or African-American births and among about 1 out of every 36,000 Hispanic-American births. Other people affected include those of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Asian origin. In addition, more than 2 million people carry the sickle cell gene that allows them potentially to pass the disease on to their children.

The Fort Wayne Urban League’s Health and Quality of Life agenda uses strategic approaches to eliminate disparities in health care by introducing new awareness and prevention programs, expanding existing outreach initiatives and by connecting clients to high quality health care, treatment and support. The Fort Wayne Urban League advocates for high quality health care for all in an effort to ensure that everyFort Wayne resident has access to quality and affordable health care solutions.

Today will be the first night of our collaboration with the Timothy Lymon Foundation creating awareness for Sickle Cell Disease. Please assist us in creating community awareness by promoting this initiative on your media platforms.

Please contact Respectively, Beverly Lymon for more information 214-335-1713